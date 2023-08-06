Havasupai Drive mailboxes

Residents of Booster Drive are hoping to move their mailbox cluster closer to their homes. One of the reasons cited is frequent vandalism, such as seen here on July 26, wherein one of the central mailboxes has been knocked off its post.

 Fred Mayson/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — For most Americans, picking up the mail is usually a short walk down the driveway or a visit to a metal cluster box with key in hand. Not so for the residents of Booster Drive — a reality they hope to change.

Ten residents living on Booster Drive, a street found just north of Oatman Road, are requesting their mailboxes be moved closure to their homes, instead of on the corner Arcadia Boulevard and Havasupai Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.