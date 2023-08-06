BULLHEAD CITY — For most Americans, picking up the mail is usually a short walk down the driveway or a visit to a metal cluster box with key in hand. Not so for the residents of Booster Drive — a reality they hope to change.
Ten residents living on Booster Drive, a street found just north of Oatman Road, are requesting their mailboxes be moved closure to their homes, instead of on the corner Arcadia Boulevard and Havasupai Road.
The closest home to the mailboxes is 500 feet; the farthest is over a mile away. The mailboxes are the ordinary type you'd see outside most homes.
Michael Sinovcic has been rallying his neighbors to the cause, through petitions and a presentation given to the Bullhead City Council in May during call to the public.
"Everyone on our street has something from our mailboxes, whether it be a birthday card or a late notice. It is concerning," Sinovcic said.
Vandalism and theft is a reoccurring concern, according to statements made by other residents at the May 2 meeting.
"I've had mine removed and taken twice. I have nothing in there worth taking. A $120 locked box, two times," Claudette Keyser said. "I go to the post office and (they say) 'You can rent a box; It's a $106 for six months.' I said, 'That's extortion, isn't it?'"
Another resident, Roy Jacobson, said his mailbox has been completely removed at one point, and he had to deal with identity theft and other problems because of it.
"I want my mailbox in front of my house where I can watch it. I think all my neighbors do as well," Jacobson said.
According to Keyser, her grandfather was responsible for the placement of the mailboxes. At the time, Booster Drive was a dirt road and Havasupai Drive was the closest paved road.
"My grandfather was the one who got the mailboxes to where they are now, a long time ago. That's where the road ended before it went on to Mohave (Road)," Keyser said.
Black Mountain Road and Arcadia Boulevard were eventually paved in 2013 and North Oatman Road was paved in 2015. Booster Drive is also paved now.
The owner of the property where the mailboxes sit has also requested they be moved elsewhere, Sinovcic said.
Following the Booster Drive residents' showing at the May 2 Bullhead City Council meeting, Mayor Steve D'Amico wrote a letter in support of the issue. The letter was delivered to USPS by Sinovcic on May 25.
"While I understand that the U.S. Postal Service has a process for determining the placement of mailboxes, I ask that you review the situation and seek out reasonable solutions that comply with Postal Service standards, while also best serving the needs of the residents of Bullhead City," D'Amico wrote.
The United States Postal Service, however, has refused and continues to refuse to move the mailboxes. Multiple reasons reasons have been given for why it can't be done.
A USPS representative initially told the Daily News the reason was because the mailboxes were already within a block of the aforementioned homes.
"Mailboxes must be safely located so that customers are not required to travel an unreasonable distance to obtain their mail and to provide sufficient access to mailbox locations," said Sherry Patterson, USPS communications specialist. "Normally, it is appropriate for the receptacle to be within one block of the residence and the current placement of these boxes is within that distance."
When asked to clarify the statement, seeing as the mailboxes are actually four blocks away from the corner of Booster Drive and Arcadia Boulevard and 500 feet from the nearest Booster Drive house, Patterson cited costs as the reason for their refusal.
"When customers request to change an established mail delivery, we must consider operational efficiencies. At this time, it would not be cost effective to move the customer mailboxes from their current location," Patterson said.
Sinovcic, however, argued the mail carriers are already driving down Booster Drive to deliver oversized packages and using the street as a shortcut on their routes.
"Why can they do that but they can't deliver our mail?" Sinovcic said. "As for cost effective, is it cost effective for nine or 10 houses to drive a mile to get our mail and then drive a mile back?"
Sinovcic said he and some of the other residents be willing to compromise and have the mailbox cluster moved to the corner of Booster Drive and Arcadia Boulevard instead.
"I would love it," Sinovcic said. "As a matter of fact, Claudette said, 'If they need space to put the cluster box, we'll let them use the land right in front of our house.' The neighbor at the very end (of the street) said the same thing."
Despite the refusal from USPS, Sinovcic said he will continue to press on the issue.
He is looking for similar mailbox situations within Bullhead City and hoping to gain the support of other residents affected by them as well.
