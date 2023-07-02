MCSO prepares for busy holiday weekend

With the 4th of July right around the corner, Mohave County Sheriff's Office is anticipating an increase in traffic on our lakes and rivers over the next few days.

 Courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office

BULLHEAD CITY — Agencies are urging area residents to include safety in their holiday plans, providing recommendations for making boating, driving, lighting fireworks and backyard barbecuing more enjoyable for everyone.

"We anticipate the waterways (and roadways) to be congested with people celebrating the Fourth of July," the Bullhead City Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Slow down and be patient. It will be busy."

