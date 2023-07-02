BULLHEAD CITY — Agencies are urging area residents to include safety in their holiday plans, providing recommendations for making boating, driving, lighting fireworks and backyard barbecuing more enjoyable for everyone.
"We anticipate the waterways (and roadways) to be congested with people celebrating the Fourth of July," the Bullhead City Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Slow down and be patient. It will be busy."
The advice applies to travel on both the roadways and waterways. Thousands of people are expected to be on the Colorado River over the next few days, taking advantage of what some are turning into an extended holiday weekend thanks to July Fourth falling on a Tuesday.
"Please pay attention while out on the waterways," the BCPD said. "Wear your life vest and be a sober operator. Enjoy your time on the Colorado River — but do so safely."
That was a message echoed by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service.
"Required equipment for all boats include: life jackets for everyone on board (must be worn at all times by children 12 and under); a Type IV throwable device; fire extinguishers appropriate for your vessel," the MCSO Boating Safety Division said in its pre-holiday reminder. "While life jackets are not required to be worn at all times by adults, we seriously recommend wearing them any time while in the water."
That's because of the combination of hot summer temperatures and cold water in the river and area lakes can provide a shock to the system. And currents and winds can turn swimming into a difficult endeavor.
"Fatigue can set in quickly and even the strongest swimmers get tired," the MCSO said. "Our strong winds are also capable of blowing boats away from swimmers in the water."
NPS also urged anyone recreating to be aware of the heat.
"Summer's heat is here and we ask park visitors to be prepared when coming to Lake Mead," said Mike Gauthier, acting superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes Lake Mohave. "Each summer, the park must respond to tragic accidents that can be avoided with a few simple precautions."
One standard recommendation: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. As temperatures soar above 100 degrees, avoid strenuous activity and prolonged exposure to the sun. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The agencies all warned against impaired operators, both on the roadways and waterways. Law enforcement will be out in full force attempting to take drunk drivers and operators out of the equation.
That's a difficult task on the water, where adults 21 and over who aren't operating a boat can drink legally.
"Operating while intoxicated is a serious offense in Mohave County," the MCSO Boating Safety Division said. "It has cost many people their lives. Designate a sober operator and leave the drinking to your passengers."
MCSO summed up its boating recommendations, shared by the other agencies: "We want everyone to have a good time and enjoy our beautiful beaches, lakes and river. But please remember to boat safe, boat smart, boat sober and wear a life jacket."
FIREWORKS SAFETY
The Bullhead City Fire Department, and other fire prevention and suppression agencies throughout the Tri-state, are bracing for what is typically a busy few days.
The frequent culprit: fireworks discharged illegally by revelers who disregard the law — and the dangers.
"The National Fire Protection Association estimated that fireworks ignited more than 12,000 fires in 2021, causing 29 civilian injuries and more than $59 million in direct property damage. The fires included more than 2,000 structure fires.
"The best way to protect your family is not to use fireworks at home," said Lori Viles, of the BCFD's Community Risk Reduction Division. "The Bullhead City Fire Department recommends attending public fireworks shows and leaving the lighting to the professionals."
Fireworks shows are planned Monday at the Avi Resort & Casino and Tuesday at the casino area in Laughlin and Bullhead City. Both begin at 9 p.m.
"If you do chose to use fireworks, please follow these safety guidelines and remember that fire safety is everyone's responsibility," Viles said.
• Fireworks should be used only under adult supervision.
• Fireworks should be used only outdoors on a driveway, sidewalk or other fire-resistant surface.
• Never attempt to ignite fireworks during high winds, where flying sparks can start a fire.
• Never try to re-ignite fireworks that fail to go off.
• Keep a bucket of water or hose handing in case sparks start a fire.
• Deposit spent sparklers and other material in a metal container as they may be stopped on while hot or lost in the grass.
• Use only fireworks designated legal within your jurisdiction.
For more of the Tri-state, that means that anything that flies into the air or explodes is illegal. Discharge of legal fireworks within the Bullhead City limits for the Independence Day holiday is permitted only from 8:01 a.m. to 10:59 p.m. through July 6 with the hours of use expanded to 12:59 a.m. on July 4 and July 5.
FOOD SAFETY
Part of many Fourth of July celebrations is outdoor cookouts. But this common activity carries its own set of safety risks.
First, outdoor barbecues, grills and open-fire cooking present fire risks. Residents are reminded to confine their outdoor cooking to open spaces, free of debris and brush and clear of any overhead porches or awnings.
Keep a bucket of water or hose handy in case embers from the grill carry outside the cooking apparatus and remember to keep children away from all hot surfaces.
All cooking fires should be under constant supervision.
In addition to the fire risk, grilling also presents a risk of food-borne illness if sanitation and safety protocols aren't followed.
"Control the transfer of bacteria by thoroughly washing your hands before and after touching raw meat, poultry and seafood," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its annual holiday preparations guidelines.
Another recommendation is the use of a meat thermometer to ensure that all food has reached the proper temperature to fill any potential bacteria: 145 degrees internally for beef, park and lamb cuts; 160 degrees for ground meat; 165 degrees for all poultry; and 145 degrees for fish and seafood.
"You can't tell by looking at food whether it is done," the USDA said. "Always use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of your food to determine if it is safe to eat."
And be sure to back up leftovers and refrigerate then within one hour after serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.