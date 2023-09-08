There are actors who give great performances no matter how big or small the film project — but one good actor can’t save a bad movie.
In “Retribution,” investment broker Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) finds himself and his two children, Emily (Lilly Aspell) and Zach (Jack Champion), trapped in a SUV rigged to explode if leave. Forced to drive around the streets of Berlin on a psychotic’s whim, Turner must figure out who is responsible and a way to save his family before it’s too late.
The movie is a remake of the French-Spanish film “El desconosido” (2015).
Perhaps the original handled the story better, but its English language counterpart is painfully cliché.
For example, Turner cares more about work than being a father and his children are resentful for it. The film does nothing new with the dynamic and goes into little detail about the characters' personal lives, so nothing makes them memorable or engaging.
Although Neeson has plenty of experience playing concerned fathers in action movies, this particular character is mealymouthed and milquetoast for far too much of the movie. His character also tends to ask the same questions over and over rather than innovate when he doesn’t get the answers he wants, adding to the tedium.
The film fails hardest in its script, often sacrificing logic and reason to ensure that the next big plot twist goes off without a hitch.
Despite its exciting premise and frequent explosions, the first half of the movie is boring. The narrative picks up eventually, but by that point the viewer is probably already checked out.
Since the child actors do very little other than bicker with one another, it’s hard to judge their performance. The best I can be said is that the Champion seems quite committed to his role, even though he wasn’t given much to do.
However, the movie is not derived of positives. The pacing is excellent, and there are plenty of explosions and interesting attempts at car chases, despite the low budget in the limitations of Berlin’s streets.
Also noteworthy in the cats is Noma Dumezweni as Angela Brickmann, an investigator assigned to the car bombings and subsequent car chase.
Dumezweni and Neeson have great unromantic chemistry, so it’s a shame Brickmann only appears in a handful of scenes.
There are no shortage of mediocre Liam Neeson action movies in the world so there’s no need to watch “Retribution” unless the viewer is a completionist.
“Retribution” was released on Aug. 25 and is currently available in cinemas.
