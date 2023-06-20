BULLHEAD CITY — Officials and the community celebrated Tuesday the opening of four new pickleball courts and a tennis court in Rotary Park.

"These new courts are gorgeous," said Crystal Dowmis, who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and stayed afterward to play a few games. "It's amazing how instrumental the city has been in bringing pickleball to Bullhead City."

