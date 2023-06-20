Left foreground, Alan Reed and pickleball partner Jeff Brown played several doubles matches against Jeff Barber and Frank Vestal after the city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, officially opening the new pickleball courts at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive.
Left foreground, Alan Reed and pickleball partner Jeff Brown played several doubles matches against Jeff Barber and Frank Vestal after the city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, officially opening the new pickleball courts at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive.
DK McDonald/The Daily News
Left, Jett Barber and Frank Vestal enjoyed a doubles match on brand new pickleball courts at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive, after a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
BULLHEAD CITY — Officials and the community celebrated Tuesday the opening of four new pickleball courts and a tennis court in Rotary Park.
"These new courts are gorgeous," said Crystal Dowmis, who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and stayed afterward to play a few games. "It's amazing how instrumental the city has been in bringing pickleball to Bullhead City."
Pickleball is often called the fastest growing sport in the U.S., mixing elements of of tennis, badminton and ping-pong in a game that can be played indoors or out and enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.
"I've been bitten by the bug," said Alan Reed, who began playing the game in December. "It's a great social sport and I enjoy the people involved. These new courts are wonderful."
Jett Barber, 10, is already a big fan of the game and involved enough in the sport to travel to Las Vegas to work with a training coach. Barber assists with training clinics hosted by Parks and Recreation and Bullhead City Pickleball Club.
"It's so fun," he said. "I like that I can play with people older than me and younger than me."
The popularity of the sport is also reflected in Bullhead City's commitment to increasing pickleball amenities at Rotary Park.
“These courts were built in response to popular demand,” said City Manager Toby Cotter. “The public has been asking for more of these courts and the council has been responsive.”
The completion of the new courts will allow the city to host USA Pickleball sanctioned national tournaments.
USA Pickleball is the national governing body for the sport in the U.S. Sanctioning is the process through which USA Pickleball grants qualifying tournaments the sanctioned designation. Many pickleball players choose the tournaments they participate in based on whether they are nationally sanctioned by USA Pickleball.
“We’ve heard from players that they want our tournaments to be sanctioned,” said Dave Heath, Parks and Recreation superintendent. “We believe we’ll be able grow our tournaments much more easily now which is better for the players and our community as a whole.”
Bullhead City Council approved the $739,705.30 contract with TR Orr Inc., in February. The BHHS Legacy Foundation contributed $113,000.00 in grant funding to the project, with the rest of the cost being paid for with ARPA funding.
The phase III park addition, built directly west of phase II, which completed the eight pickleball courts and one tennis court of phase I. The Rotary Park master plan depicts a total of 16 pickleball and two tennis courts in the park at full buildout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.