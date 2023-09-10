BULLHEAD CITY — John Yocum has been on the river since he was 21 years old.
"I was the one our neighbors would say, 'This kid's going to die out here any day now,'" he said. "But I didn't and I'm still out here on the river."
The organizer of the second annual River Floats Show N Shine — a permanent resident of the area for seven years now — is working hard to bring pleasure boating groups back to the Colorado River, maintaining a group page on Facebook with more than 6,300 members.
"Back in the 1980s and 90s, there were a lot of boating groups here, and over time they kind of died off," Yokum said. "I want to bring them back. The Show N Shine is a way to give back to the boating family who support River Floats and to help it grow."
More than 30 fellow enthusiasts spent early Saturday setting up their race and custom-built boats into and around the River View Legacy Ramada at Rotary Park, to enjoy live original music by Shawn Maloy of SavageKat, River Floats barbecue, the vendor The Corn Man, the boat display, and of course, to talk boats.
"What John's doing is cool," said Michael Vitale, who brought out his all-aluminum 1996 Outlaw Jet. "He's put all this together by himself and there's three different boating groups here today, River Float, SoCal Jet Boats, and Lake Havasu City Boats."
Vitale, who has lived in the area since the early 1980s, said over the years the Colorado River boating scene has changed.
"The whole area has changed," he said. "But we live on the boating capital of the river — We used to have big events at the Avi, with hundreds of people and boats. It's nice to see some of it come back."
The The Show N Shine entries included 1991 Hardin Marine owned by Karey McPherson.
"I'm here to hang out with friends," he said.
Pete Willner brought a Placecraft power boat he's spending his time refurbishing.
"I came out to support John, he does this all on his own," he said. "Plus it's great to meet and talk to other jet boaters and small boaters who enjoy being out on the river."
When asked about maintenance of the classic craft, Willner said, "Well, you know what BOAT stands for: Bring Out Another $1,000."
John Martinolich of Classic Performance Boating said he stopped by the Show n Shine because Yokum is a friend, and because he wanted to check out the boats.
"These are nostalgic boats. They don't make them like this anymore," he said. "It's like classic cars — that's what makes them special."
