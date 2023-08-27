8-27 RV football.jpg

Jayden Plotkin of River Valley takes off for a gain during Friday night's game against Dysart. The junior running back ran for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Dust Devils'  53-34 victory.

 Courtesy: Gina Hogencamp

BULLHEAD CITY — The River Valley High School football team moved to 2-0 in the young season with a 53-34 win over Dysart Friday night at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

"It was another week of responding to adversity at halftime," head coach Adam King said. "Two weeks in a row, the guys have made good decisions about the brand of football we want to play. That is a physical brand where we have a certain attitude about us."

