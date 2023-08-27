BULLHEAD CITY — The River Valley High School football team moved to 2-0 in the young season with a 53-34 win over Dysart Friday night at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
"It was another week of responding to adversity at halftime," head coach Adam King said. "Two weeks in a row, the guys have made good decisions about the brand of football we want to play. That is a physical brand where we have a certain attitude about us."
River Valley dominated on the ground for the second straight week with six rushing touchdowns. The Dust Devils ran for exactly 400 yards as a team, with Jayden Plotkin picking up 252 yards. He scored four touchdowns.
"We believe that running the football is an attitude and a philosophy that we believe in," King added. "The pass catchers get open when we run the ball. We have three backs that understand the prerequisite attitude that requires you to run the football the way you're supposed to."
Michael Saykally and Kaleb Knueven also scored, while quarterback Mickey Smith completed touchdown passes to Gavin Rodriguez and Jacob Boice.
"I love the attitude change," Plotkin said. "It is completely different chemistry. It's a different appearance on and off the field. It's really all about each other and not individual person."
In addition to Plotkin's big night, Knueven ran for 80 yards on 15 carries while Saykally had 68 yards on eight carries. Smith was 5-for-11 through the air for 113 yards, Boice had three catches and Rodriguez had two.
Next, River Valley will play at Paradise Honors on Friday at 7 p.m.
