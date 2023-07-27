KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was reindicted Wednesday on a more serious murder charge after stabbing another man during a fight.
Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres, 42, is now charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Jose Vizcarra, also of Bullhead City.
Rosales-Torres had been charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors reindicted him on the new charge. The prosecutor is expected to dismiss the second-degree murder charge.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho also set a new bond at $500,000, citing the natural life in prison sentence the defendant faces if convicted. Rosales-Torres had been released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond on the previous charge.
The judge also set his next hearing for Aug. 28.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1 a.m. May 6 to a home in the 1500 block of Camp Mohave Road in Fort Mohave for a report of a man who had been stabbed.
Deputies found Vizcarra, 23, lying in the back yard with a stab wound to his left side and right wrist. He was taken to a Fort Mohave hospital then flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died.
Rosales-Torres told deputies that the victim pushed a child earlier that night which led to an argument with Vizcarra, the incident report stated.
When the homeowner told everyone to leave the home, Rosales-Torres claimed that he told Vizcarra to leave when the victim rushed at him. The suspect grabbed something off a table but didn’t remember what happened. He claimed he snapped and blacked out.
A woman told deputies that she saw Vizcarra sitting in a chair when Rosales-Torres approached the victim, struck him then threw him to the ground. Rosales-Torres reportedly walked past her as he put a knife in his pocket, the report stated.
The woman claimed that Vizcarra didn’t do anything to Rosales-Torres. After further investigation, detectives arrested Rosales-Torres for Vizcarra’s murder.
A review of statements and evidence led prosecutors to upgrade the murder charge, leading to the second indictment handed down by a Mohave County grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.