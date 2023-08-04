BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council approved two upgrades to Rotary Park's master plan Tuesday night, which will see two racquetball/handball courts and an ADA accessible playground added to the park.
The playground will be placed just west of the existing dog park. No current plans for the park have been determined — public input will be sought, then the design will be sent to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Council City for approval in the future — but the park is highly anticipated by some.
"That has been a project for the Rotary Club, and also supervisor Hildy Angius has dedicated some of her (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for that as well," said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Rotary Club presented a $20,000 check at the June 6 regular city council meeting to help build the playground.
"I think it's going to be a great addition to our parks, it's going to be awesome," said Councilmember Juan Lizarraga.
Mayor Steve D'Amico likewise believed the playground would be "very great for our youth who can't use now use some of our equipment."
The planned racquetball/handball courts, meanwhile, will be located between the RC track, soccer fields and baseball/soccer fields.
"I think we found a very sufficient location in Rotary Park for those handball courts. They happen to be right tucked in between the majors baseball field and the soccer field, there's also a bathroom right there. It's a very nice location," said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Because the park land is leased from the Bureau of Land Management, the updated master plan will next need to approval from the federal agency. Cotter said he did not foresee any problems garnering their approval.
"It's basically a rubber stamp by the federal government because they know how awesome this park is," Cotter said.
In other council business
• Accepted a $349,895 American Rescue Plan Act grant from Mohave County to provide a generator for the Bullhead City Senior Campus and approved the subsequent purchase of said generator.
• Approved two items for street maintenance: a $115,940.80 contract with with S&S Concrete and Materials LLC., of Bullhead City, for Type II Slurry Seal Sand and a $965,498.04 contract with Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions, Inc., of Las Vegas, for PMCQS-lh Asphalt Emulsion. The council also entertained a presentation about the street maintenance program. D'Amico recused himself from voting on the former item, as he does marketing for the company.
• Approved a code amendment to the Unreasonable Noise/Nuisance ordinance allowing contractors to pour and finish concrete at night between June 1 and Sept. 30. D'Amico abstained from the vote due to his aforementioned marketing for S&S Concrete and Materials LLC.
• Approved $215,000 in expenses to dispose of sewer waste at the Mohave County landfill. Councilmember Grace Hecht requested a workshop session to alternatively compost the waste instead.
• Approved a $182,000 contract with Premier Backhoe, Inc. to provide on-call repair assistance services for the water and wastewater system.
• Approved an amendment to a Memorandum of Agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of the Colorado River to provide $50,000, to be used for club activities in Bullhead City.
• Approved a Community Development Block Grant application to benefit Food for Families Food Bank. The item has previously come before council; however, failure to publish written notice about the public hearing means the item has come back to council.
