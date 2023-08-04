Rotary Then and Now - 7

Rotary Park started as 10 acres of sports fields. Today, it stands at 300 acres with a wide variety of attractions.

 Fred Mayson/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council approved two upgrades to Rotary Park's master plan Tuesday night, which will see two racquetball/handball courts and an ADA accessible playground added to the park.

The playground will be placed just west of the existing dog park. No current plans for the park have been determined — public input will be sought, then the design will be sent to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Council City for approval in the future — but the park is highly anticipated by some.

