Rotary Park, then and now

BULLHEAD CITY — From 10 acres of fields to 300 acres today, Rotary Park has undergone a long transformation since its humble beginnings in the 1980s.

Before Rotary Park was Rotary Park, however, the land was untamed and wild. To the youngsters of early Bullhead City, it may have been an adventure awaiting to happen.

Rotary Then and Now - 2

A well was dug for irrigation of the park. The well is no longer in use.
Rotary Then and Now - 1

Bob Edgmon stands next to a water tanker he used to help prepare the ground where Rotary Park now stands.
Rotary Then and Now - 3

This local soccer tournament was the very first event held at Rotary Park, according to Bob Edgmon. The exact date escapes him, but it is estimated to have occurred in the late 1980s. Edgmon also noted that many of these 10-year-olds pictured would be almost 50 years old now.
Rotary Then and Now - 6

The skate park is one of many additions made to Rotary Park over the years. The main area was completed in 2001 (dedicated in 2002) and an expansion for smaller children was built in 2021.
Rotary Then and Now - 8

One of Rotary Park's greatest qualities its many activities combined with its access to the Colorado River. Parks Superintendent Dave Heath said he couldn't think of any other park like it in the Southwest.

