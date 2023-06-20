Rotary Park, then and now

BULLHEAD CITY — From 10 acres of fields to 300 acres today, Rotary Park has undergone a long transformation since its humble beginnings in the 1980s.
Before Rotary Park was Rotary Park, however, the land was untamed and wild. To the youngsters of early Bullhead City, it may have been an adventure awaiting to happen.
"We called it 'The Black Forest,'" said Dave Heath, Bullhead City parks superintendent. "It was just overgrown with salt cedars and mesquite trees; it was totally like a forest. There wasn't much to it, but we'd go in there and ride our bikes or hike on paths to the river, stuff like that. Build forts and whatnot."
To adults, it was an eyesore.
"It was nothing but old mesquite trees, arrowweed and old car bodies. It was just a junkyard, it was terrible," said Rotarian Bob Edgmon, one of the first three men involved in the creation of the park.
Although he said he was never officially the lead on the park project, Edgmon has plenty of stories to share about its beginnings.
While something clearly needed to be done with the land, Section 30 — the lot of Bureau of Land Management which contains Rotary Park today — wasn't originally slotted to become a park, Edgmon said.
It was supposed to be the site for an apartment complex.
Edgmon said he, alongside Rotary and then-Chamber of Commerce members Frederick Lamb and Joe Heath, attended a Bureau of Land Management public meeting about land use along the Colorado River.
Although the meeting did not discuss Section 30, Edgmon recalls the men were told the land trade for the apartment complex could be cancelled if they could come up with a community use for the land.
"We told him, 'Yes, would a four-diamond baseball park be good enough to hold off that trade?' and he said yes," Edgmon said.
It's hard to nail down exactly when the park officially began, or what originally was on it.
Edgmon said the original idea for the park was a baseball complex, though he admitted they didn't have the money for it at first.
In fact, the idea may have been even grander. In a Daily News article published Jan 3. 1986, Joe Heath was one of several Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce members pushing for a minor league ballpark in Bullhead City — hoping to attract the then-Denver Zephyrs to the city as a training site.
The core of Rotary Park likely began sometime between 1984 and 1986. The county first leased the land under a Parks and Public Purpose lease on May 31, 1984 — its first recorded amenities being built in 1985 — and Bullhead City took over the lease two years later on April 25, 1986.
Dave Heath, born in 1973, remembers the soccer fields being installed first by the time he was 12, with the baseball diamonds coming much later. Another source who has lived in the area for over 30 years also told The Daily News the soccer fields came first. According to Edgmon, a local soccer game filled with youngsters was the very first event held at the park, though an exact date couldn't be recalled.
"Bullhead City has been involved since the beginning," Dave Heath said.
Once under lease, prepping the land for sports meant clearing "The Black Forest" along the far end of Lakeside Drive — which required support from local businesses.
"Bill Kelly and another fella, I can't recall his name, said they would donate equipment and the operator if we would pay for the fuel .... The fuel cost was going to be $3,000, which we didn't have," Egdmon said.
Funds eventually came from Egdmon's friend Maurice McAlister; the McAlister family would continue making donations to the city and park for many more years.
After the land was cleared, a few other obstacles were overcome — such as installing grass, utilities, sprinklers and other park necessities. Edgmon recalled sometimes he had to get creative when the best equipment wasn't around.
"We didn't have any way to put the seed down. At the time, I had a Jeep Wagoneer. I went to the store and bought a little bag with a crank on it that you could use in your yard to put fertilizer and seed out. You fill the little bag and crank the handle and it spreads a little bit of seed behind you," Edgmon said. "So I sat on the tailgate of my Jeep Wagoneer while my son drove up and down the park for a couple of days, and we seeded that park."
Edgmon said the last Rotary Park project he was involved in was installing lighting at the park in 2001. He worked with both the city and the McAlister family, who once again showed their generosity by donating $112,500 to the project.
Another major addition to the park made by Rotary Club was the skate park, constructed in 2001. Twenty years later, an expansion to the park to accommodate young children was also built by the city.
Other features took many years to complete, such as the nature trail. The 3.2 mile trail began construction in 1998 and was built in segments, achieving completion in 2018.
Dave Heath remembered how the park looked when he first joined the city's Parks & Recreation department in 2003.
"We had just built the softball four-plex. The tri-plex wasn't there and the irrigation pond was in a slightly different location. There were only 20 acres of soccer field, and there was hardly any pavement. We had a parking lot at Firebird Field right there and one just to the north of the east soccer field, but not much more than that. There was dirt road throughout the park," Dave Heath said. "It's come a long way."
Rotary Park had continued to grow with the help of grants and local support. At some point, two boat launches were added and the Little League Tri-plex was completed in 2016.
"We've got an awesome relationship with BLM. As long as we tell them what we're going to do and updating our plan, they keep saying, 'Yeah, go for it, sounds good to us,'" Heath said.
He credited the original relationship between the Rotary Club and the community for the fostering the city's current success with working relationship with the federal agency for its recreational leases.
In addition to recreational features, the south boat launch area of Rotary Park was renamed the Don Sullivan Memorial Park in 2007 in honor of the Bullhead City councilmember and vice mayor who passed away in August 2006.
Nearby sits Bella's Rock Garden, a memorial dedicated to Isabella “Bella” Grogan-Cannella, an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl who was kidnapped and murdered in 2014. The garden is filled with hundreds colorful painted rocks. Although some of the rocks were removed in 2022, the memorial has since been restored.
The most recent additions to the park include a Fitness Court and a bike pump track, both opened this year. An RC track opened in 2022. Currently, the city is expanding the park's pickleball courts.
"Rotary Park has something for everybody ... and it's on the river," Dave Heath said. "I think that makes it unique to Bullhead City and unique to the Southwest, as far as I know."
Many of the improvements to the park have been funded thanks in part to Burro BBQ, a Rotary Club cookout fundraiser that has been a staple in the area since the 1950s. The barbecue also helps fund the club's scholarship programs and local education efforts.
Of course, Rotary Club is hardly the only service organization who has helped the park.
Edgmon highlighted contributions from the BHHS Legacy Foundation, which has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the park for things like the athletic fields and the brand new Fitness Court. The park's large ramadas and sandstone sign at Lakeside Drive and Riverview Drive display the nonprofit's logo in honor of their donations.
As expansive as the park seems today, there's room for even more growth.
"If you look at how progressive and ambitious the city council, the mayor, the city manager and the public works director are, they want to see things get better and better," Heath said. "There's a big blank section right in the middle of Rotary Park right now that's kind of a prime area of land. It's right off the river. We've had several plans for that over the years."
Exactly what will be built there remains to be seen — all future additions to the park are determined by the Bullhead City Council — but Heath is looking forward to an upcoming expansion of the park's soccer fields to accommodate Mohave Community College's new soccer program next year.
"It'll draw a whole different attention to Rotary Park, and I'm looking forward to it," Heath said.
And the Rotarians aren't finished either — case in point, the Bullhead City Rotary Club presented a $20,000 check to the city on June 6 to build an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground at the park.
