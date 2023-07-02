BULLHEAD CITY — A former Bullhead City woman already charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of a motion picture in 2021 is facing additional scrutiny after prosecutors allege she tampered with evidence following the incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Thursday disclosed the charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed in a motion filed in First Judicial District Court for the State of New Mexico that seeks to protect the identity of a key witness in the case. Gutierrez Reed previously was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the well-publicized shooting death Oct. 21, 2021, on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, about 13 miles south of Santa Fe.
A prop gun in Baldwin's possession discharged, striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killing her. The r bullet, fired from a FD Pietta Colt .45 that Baldwin and others on the set said they believed did not contain live ammunition, also struck and injured director Joel Souza.
Baldwin originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter but prosecutors dropped that charge in April. They retain the right to refile charges against the actor.
Gutierrez Reed, 26, who, following the shooting, lived and worked in Bullhead City, was serving as the armorer for the film production. An armorer is responsible for supervising use of weapons on production sets and for providing training to actors on how to use weapons properly. She was in charge of the gun that killed Hutchins.
Prosecutors previously alleged that Gutierrez Reed was likely hung over when she loaded the prop gun on the morning of the shooting.
Also working on the "Rust" set was Seth Kenny, owner of a licenses weapons and prop rental company in Lake Havasu City. The Los Angeles Times previously reported that Kenny was named on a cast and crew list provided by the production company. Kenny's company is believed to have provided the guns used on the set, the Times reported.
Gutierrez Reed was listed as a Bullhead City resident in the aftermath of the shooting and reportedly was working as a receptionist for a local tattoo parlor early last year, when published reports indicated she was living in a rental home not far from the Colorado River.
No current address for Gutierrez Reed was immediately available though court records.
In the latest motion, prosecutors allege that Gutierrez Reed has "been in contact with a witness who will testify that the defendant transferred a small bag of cocaine" to the possession of another person on the evening following the fatal shooting after returning from her initial interview at a police station.
"The circumstances of the transfer of evidence strongly support the charge that the defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement from obtaining highly inculpatory evidence directly related to the defendant's handling of the firearm and the circumstances of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins," the motion states.
