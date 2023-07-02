Hannah Gutierrez Reed

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, armorer for the movie set of "Rust," is shown in the back of a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office vehicle following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

 Courtesy Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

BULLHEAD CITY — A former Bullhead City woman already charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of a motion picture in 2021 is facing additional scrutiny after prosecutors allege she tampered with evidence following the incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis on Thursday disclosed the charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed in a motion filed in First Judicial District Court for the State of New Mexico that seeks to protect the identity of a key witness in the case. Gutierrez Reed previously was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the well-publicized shooting death Oct. 21, 2021, on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, about 13 miles south of Santa Fe.

