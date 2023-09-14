RENO, Nev. — It is no secret that the transition from high school senior to college freshman is one of the most challenging developmental shifts a young adult experience.
Increased freedom also comes with increased mental health struggles, higher academic standards and various social pressures — all encased in a brand-new environment.
New director of the Ron Turek and Ann Carlson Student Success Center at the University of Nevada Reno, Gina Delgado is bringing in the message, "We are here no matter what."
This theme of inclusion and conviction will resonate with the nearly 1,000 undergraduate students the Student Success Center will serve in the College of Education and Human Development.
Along with the new narrative is a set of goals Delgado seeks to work toward in her first year at the helm. She wants to learn about the students and the various systems they occupy. She is also working toward building a foundation of success and cultivating community outreach opportunities.
“Understanding how students move through our college, how they succeed and how they overcome hardships is the key to having a successful center," Delgado said. "Not only do we want to cultivate cornerstone relationships with our students, we want our students to feel empowered and seen. In collaboration with instructors, the Student Success Center aims at using research-based interventions and programming to contribute to student success, providing a space for growth and development.”
Becoming involved in research is another one of Delgado's primary goals. The University is an R1 institution, and thus, Delgado aims to align the center’s activities with active research.
Her goal is to incorporate faculty and graduate students who are interested in conducting surveys on student self-efficacy, well-being, mental health, retention and more.
In conjunction with the goal of understanding student success, the center is utilizing research as the foundation for programming and retention intervention design.
Delgado's overarching goal is to create enriching environments that foster culture, inclusion and empathy. She is passionate about creating supportive educational settings that prioritize the well-being and success of students, faculty and staff.
She also hopes to start a workshop series to bring in alumni and community leaders to host seminars for students looking to expand their skills.
These skill-based workshops aim to help students apply skills they learn in class in different settings.
Additionally, the center plans to eventually offer "professional badges" to students who attend these seminars to boost their marketability as they enter the workforce or apply for graduate school.
Delgado also noted the importance of personally engaging students and showcasing their many talents, especially underprivileged students.
“We have so many talented students who need opportunities to shine," Delgado said. "Engaging with students and allowing them to tell their stories through different means, whether it be an opportunity to pitch an idea or showcase their artistic skills, we want to provide spaces for these sorts of activities.”
The Student Success Center is also launching a podcast, Preparing the Pack, this fall, which will present stories of students' and faculty's impact and success.
Delgado brings a wealth of experience in advising and programming, along with relevant academic credentials. She has a background in student retention, engagement, community and satisfaction.
She has a decade of experience as an academic advisor and program manager for more than seven undergraduate and graduate programs. All three of her degrees are from Arizona State University, with her educational doctorate in educational leadership and innovation in 2020.
Delgado graduated from River Valley High School in 2006. Her family moved to the Bullhead City area when she was 4 and Delgado credits her time as River Valley's speech and debate captain for sparking her passion.
During her time off, she is a professional oil and watercolor artist as well as a speech and debate coach helping students from underrepresented backgrounds learn public speaking skills, philosophy and debate.
"That program literally showed me how to succeed. I've been volunteering as a speech and debate coach ever since I graduated from River Valley. I dedicate a lot of hours to volunteering and coaching children and teenagers," Delgado said.
Her advice to students living in rural areas like the Tri-state is to remember nothing is impossible and to find their "no matter what" motivation — and to ask for help.
Fred Mayson, Mohave Valley Daily News reporter contributed to this report.
