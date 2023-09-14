Gina Delgado

Gina Delgado, center, a 2006 graduate of River Valley High School, is the director of the Ron Turek and Ann Carlson Student Success Center at the University of Nevada Reno. She is joined by staff members, from left, Jesse Sanchez, Colleen Parkyn, Diana El Alami and Maria Recinos-Lopez.

 Courtesy UNR

RENO, Nev. — It is no secret that the transition from high school senior to college freshman is one of the most challenging developmental shifts a young adult experience.

Increased freedom also comes with increased mental health struggles, higher academic standards and various social pressures — all encased in a brand-new environment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.