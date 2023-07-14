MOHAVE VALLEY — Parents of students planning to attend River Valley High School this year are reminded registration for the incoming school is just around the corner.

Registration will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 for sophomores, juniors and seniors in Main Hall at RVHS, 2250 Laguna Road. 

