RVHS registration coming up

The Daily News
Jul 14, 2023

MOHAVE VALLEY — Parents of students planning to attend River Valley High School this year are reminded registration for the incoming school is just around the corner.

Registration will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 for sophomores, juniors and seniors in Main Hall at RVHS, 2250 Laguna Road. Freshman registration will be held 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 in the same location.

Both walk-in and online registration through ParentVUE is required; parents having trouble logging into their account can change their password at https://synergy.crsk12.org/PXP2_Password_Help.aspx. Computer labs will be available at all walk-in registration dates to provide assistance with the online registration process. Parents will need to bring proof of residency, which can be downloaded through the online registration process or submitted during the walk-in registration.

Schedules will be handed out during the walk-in registration process; schedules will be not be available in StudentVUE. Students who do not register will not receive a schedule. For more information, contact RVHS at 928-768-2300 or visit https://rvhs.cruhsd.org/registrars-office/enrollment.
