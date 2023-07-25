James Thomas, 67, spoke with Mohave Valley Daily News earlier this year about his experience dealing with scammers. Over a little more than two and a half years, he was scammed out of more than $13,000 through a social media page and thousands more in other related scams, damaging his life considerably.
BULLHEAD CITY — Scams aimed at luring unsuspecting victims into parting with their money or their personal information are on the rise.
More and more, these schemes target older people who may not be computer savvy and have the ability to verify who they are communicating with or recognize the possible dangers of their interactions.
A Neighborhood Watch presentation by the Bullhead City Police Department this week is planned to help residents recognize and react to fraudulent attempts that may come by person-to-person contact, over the phone, by mail and through the internet.
"You can reduce the opportunities for criminals to strike," said Lorrie Duggins, community services officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, who along with Cpl. Daniel Crawford with give the scams/ID theft presentation Thursday at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road.
"We know that being scammed can make you feel helpless, foolish, like your trust is broken," Duggins said. "And getting your money back is sometimes impossible due to the clever, untraceable ways scammers target you."
The presentation, open to the public, is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Duggins and Crawford will give attendees information about some of the top scans that are circulating in the Tri-state and elsewhere and provide tips for protecting themselves and their identity and personal information. Take-home materials will be provided.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, scams of various types cost Americans nearly $8.8 billion, an increase in more than 30% over 2021. The FTC received fraud reports from 2.4 million consumers in addition to more than 1 million reports of identity theft.
For more information on the presentation, contact Library Senior Assistant Cindy McQuien at 928-758-0714 or Duggins at 928-763-9200, ext. 8204. Duggins also may be reached by email at lduggins@bullheadcityaz.gov.
