scam

James Thomas, 67, spoke with Mohave Valley Daily News earlier this year about his experience dealing with scammers. Over a little more than two and a half years, he was scammed out of more than $13,000 through a social media page and thousands more in other related scams, damaging his life considerably.

 DK McDonald/The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Scams aimed at luring unsuspecting victims into parting with their money or their personal information are on the rise.

More and more, these schemes target older people who may not be computer savvy and have the ability to verify who they are communicating with or recognize the possible dangers of their interactions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.