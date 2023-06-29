This is a similar home from the same Arizona developer that Bullhead City School District is looking to use for the DEN project. The BCSD design would incorporate carports instead of garages and more localized color choices, according to Lance Ross, district public information officer.
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District is presenting a zoning change request for the Bullhead City Planning and Zoning Commission, scheduled to consider the District Employee Neighborhood project at its July 6 meeting.
Bullhead City Planning Manager Johnny Loera confirmed Wednesday that the zoning request is scheduled to be on the agenda for the meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bullhead City Council chamber. The agenda for that meeting has yet to be completed or posted to the city website.
"Multi-family housing zoning is required because single-family homes will be constructed on one purchased property," BCSD Public Information Officer Lance Ross said.
The DEN project is planned on five acres in the 2400 block of Calle de Mercado, just south of Silver Creek Road and approximately one-fourth mile southwest of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Neighbors in adjacent areas to the project were notified by the city of the zoning change request.
"I've lived in that neighborhood for decades," BCSD Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said. "I would never allow a project that would devalue or adversely impact the neighborhood."
The DEN project, a plan to build rental housing for BCSD employees, was approved by the BCSD governing board last year, using about $3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money from the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress. Those funds cannot be used for personnel or salaries; if funds are allotted for a specific purpose, it has to be sustainable. The DEN project fits that bill because all revenue from the rentals will be put back into the program to build future homes and provide maintenance for existing ones.
Phase I of the project includes infrastructure, site preparation and utilities with any remaining funds used for construction of single-family homes.
The housing development is seen by the district as a tool to help attract and retain employees. The district has lost staff in the last few years because of the unavailability of affordable housing; in fact, former BCSD Board Member Anna Boyd, a teacher in the Colorado River Union High School District, resigned from the BCSD board when she was priced out of her current residence and had to move outside of Bullhead City, where she was no longer eligible to serve on the district board.
Housing costs aren't unique to Bullhead City and the BCSD; it is a problem many districts in Arizona are facing. Many are joining BCSD in trying to come up with creative solutions within their own control.
Stewart noted that teacherages — district-devoted permanent housing — are permitted under Arizona law. She said they have existed in Arizona and elsewhere in a variety of formats, including district-managed existing housing to district-owned land developed and managed by third parties.
