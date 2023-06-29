DEN single house

This is a similar home from the same Arizona developer that Bullhead City School District is looking to use for the DEN project. The BCSD design would incorporate carports instead of garages and more localized color choices, according to Lance Ross, district public information officer.

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District is presenting a zoning change request for the Bullhead City Planning and Zoning Commission, scheduled to consider the District Employee Neighborhood project at its July 6 meeting.

Bullhead City Planning Manager Johnny Loera confirmed Wednesday that the zoning request is scheduled to be on the agenda for the meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bullhead City Council chamber. The agenda for that meeting has yet to be completed or posted to the city website.

