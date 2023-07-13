BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board approved a couple of items Monday night to reduce the number of services shared between it and the Bullhead City School District.
Migrating the high school district's Google Workplace from a shared server to a solely CRUHSD owned server was approved at $37,400 withHiViewSolutions.
The company will help migrate "over a decade of data" which the school districtis required to maintain, said Business Manager Sam Dell.
"The migrationis extremely important. It will help us complete ourseparation, IT-wise, from the elementary school district and ensure weremain compliant with all data retention requirements for the district," Dell said.
Dell said it would not be areoccurringexpense to the school district.
"We are creating our own Google (Workspace) at this time and the most recent space we were in lasted for over a decade, I do not believe there will be any need in the near future for another migration," Dell said.
Two other bids weresubmittedfor migrationservices: one from Kincaid Information Technology for $42,535.50 and one fromCloudFuze, Inc. for $57,200.
Another service which CRUHSD is severing from BCSD is its online content filtering services.
Previously, the district sharedGoGuardianwith BCSD, to the tune of $18,287.85 per year, according to the agenda item. The new software, Umbrella by Port 53 Technologies, will cost $29,988 for threeyears,roughly $9,996per year.
"This new one, this Umbrella, is much more comprehensive and it's about $8,000 less than the current one we are using," Superintendent Tim Richard said.
BoardmemberRichard Cardone questioned the necessity ofpurchasingthe software and wanted to know why teacher supervisionwasn'tsufficient.
"Moving to the one-to-one environment next year, where students can bring a Chromebook home, this will also prevent them from accessing stuff at home where we don't always have teacher supervision," Richard said.
The school district is liable for what students see online under the Children's Internet Protection Act, so the district hasa vested interestin preventing children from accessing it in the first place.
CIPA requires schools to have safety policies and monitoring services to preventstudents fromaccessing obscene, child pornography or other materialdeemed"harmful to minors" through school computers.
Additionally, the software would block unwanted online content onstudents' phones, ifthe phones are connected to the school'sWi-Finetwork.
Earlier in the day, BCSD announced it had completed upgrades to its Synergy software (which includes services likeParentVUE) related to theseparationof shared technology services for the districts.
Other boardbusiness
• Tabled a contract with PowerSchoolGroup LLC for human resources software for the district.Questions were raised about whetherquote provided to the district was doubled bill.
• Approvedthe Fiscal year 2024 expendituresbudget. Nolegislative or tax ratechangeswere madefromthe proposed budget approved last month, for a final budget of $16,099,107.
• Approved a preferred caterer agreement policy for the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.The policy aims to ensure caterersusedatthe facility are licensed,insured and haveall of their current health permits.
• Approvedthe Instructional Time Model, which allows the districtflexibilityin education outside of the traditional classroom setting.
• Entertained a presentation about current billboard advertising efforts made by the school district.
