Colorado River Union High School District

BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District governing board approved a couple of items Monday night to reduce the number of services shared between it and the Bullhead City School District. 

Migrating the high school district's Google Workplace from a shared server to a solely CRUHSD owned server was approved at $37,400 with HiView Solutions.

The company will help migrate "over a decade of data" which the school district is required to maintain, said Business Manager Sam Dell. 

