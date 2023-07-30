0730.school bus cartoon

BULLHEAD CITY — Three area public school superintendents have banded together to remind drivers that school buses will again be picking up and dropping off students, as the 2023-2024 school year gets under way.

In addition to buses, students also will be walking or riding bicycles to and from school, and sometimes crossing the street to and from bus stops.

