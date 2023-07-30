BULLHEAD CITY — Three area public school superintendents have banded together to remind drivers that school buses will again be picking up and dropping off students, as the 2023-2024 school year gets under way.
In addition to buses, students also will be walking or riding bicycles to and from school, and sometimes crossing the street to and from bus stops.
Bullhead City School District 15 and Mohave Valley Elementary School District 16 start classes on July 31. Colorado River Union High School District begins its new school year on Aug. 2.
“When a school bus is displaying its red flashing lights and stop sign, traffic stops in both directions, unless it’s a divided highway,” Superintendents Carolyn Stewart (BCSD), Cole Young (MVESD) and Tim Richard (CRUHSD) said in a joint statement. “Under Arizona state law, school bus drivers are empowered to report those violators to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.”
The superintendents also noted that when buses are stopped, there’s a good chance that students are nearby. Not all students will pay attention to oncoming traffic, so drivers of other vehicles should always be alert and yield to pedestrians, even if the pedestrians don’t have the right of way.
All three districts have had school buses damaged in accidents caused by other careless drivers in private vehicles. Buses have been T-boned, hit head-on, sideswiped and even flipped on their sides.
In addition to BCSD, CRUHSD and MVESD, other area public schools will start school in August, with the same school bus safety tips. Clark County School District (Bennett Elementary and Laughlin Junior-Senior High Schools) returns Aug. 7, along with the Needles Unified School District on Aug. 16. Topock Elementary School District 12 rounds out the area’s public schools, starting on Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.