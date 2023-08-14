0814.tracking lost man

Volunteers from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit were able to follow footprints left in the soil to track down a lost man in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area Saturday night.

 Courtesy Mohave County Sheriff's Office

TOPOCK — A man's outing for sky-watching took a dangerous turn Saturday when he became lost in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area south of Topock.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old from California drove into the area in a Nissan Frontier truck to find a dark area to watch an anticipated meteor shower. He parked the vehicle and walked away and couldn't find his way back to the vehicle despite having a drone that he deployed to search for the truck.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.