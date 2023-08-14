Volunteers from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Unit were able to follow footprints left in the soil to track down a lost man in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area Saturday night.
TOPOCK — A man's outing for sky-watching took a dangerous turn Saturday when he became lost in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area south of Topock.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old from California drove into the area in a Nissan Frontier truck to find a dark area to watch an anticipated meteor shower. He parked the vehicle and walked away and couldn't find his way back to the vehicle despite having a drone that he deployed to search for the truck.
"He was unprepared and out of water, having signs of dehydration," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page Sunday. "He sent his friend an estimated location screenshot from the Find My Phone application on his iPhone showing his location on a map."
The friend contacted the sheriff's office at about 6:30 p.m.
"A deputy made phone contact with him to attempt to get a better location — such as GPS coordinates — and requested that he call 911 before his cell phone battery died and stay put," the sheriff's office said. "Several additional calls were made and text messages were sent requesting his assistance in locating him, that went unanswered. He never called 911."
That lack of response and failure to call 911 — which could have given authorities a better idea of his location — delayed his rescue, the sheriff's office said.
"Search and Rescue was activated and located his vehicle and began following his track. His direction of travel was heading to the west. Another tracking team went to the general location the lost hiker sent to his friend but there were no signs that he had been there."
Tracking teams were able to follow his path and found him about three miles west of his vehicle, southwest of Needle Mountain in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area between Topock and Lake Havasu City.
"He was out of water, was severely sunburnt and only had a small light with no other supplies," the sheriff's office said. "He had turned off his cell phone to conserve his battery."
Search and Rescue volunteers provided him water and an escort to the command post.
"Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone when recreating in the remote and rugged wilderness areas of Mohave County to never travel alone, bring plenty of supplies and stay put once help has been called," the sheriff's office said.
