Parkway and Oatman Rd crash.jpg

A second person has died of their injuries sustained in the Sept. 1 collision between a Dodge Dart and a Toyota Sienna van at the intersection of North Oatman Road and Bullhead Parkway. Possible charges against the driver of the van are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — A second person died as a result of a serious motor vehicle collision earlier this month at North Oatman Road and the Bullhead Parkway.

On Sept. 1, the female passenger in a Dodge Dart, Ladonna Moe Frazier, 88 of Bullhead City, was pronounced dead at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center shortly after the crash, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.

