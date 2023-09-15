A second person has died of their injuries sustained in the Sept. 1 collision between a Dodge Dart and a Toyota Sienna van at the intersection of North Oatman Road and Bullhead Parkway. Possible charges against the driver of the van are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, officials said.
BULLHEAD CITY — A second person died as a result of a serious motor vehicle collision earlier this month at North Oatman Road and the Bullhead Parkway.
On Sept. 1, the female passenger in a Dodge Dart, Ladonna Moe Frazier, 88 of Bullhead City, was pronounced dead at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center shortly after the crash, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.
Over the weekend, the driver of the Dodge Dart, Christine Florence Walker, 84 of Bullhead City, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas for her injuries suffered in the collision.
The occupants in the other vehicle involved, a Toyota Sienna van, were not transported to the hospital.
Police cited and released the 33-year-old female driver of the Sienna on scene for failure to yield, Fromelt said. Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash. Possible charges against the driver of the van are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
Police reported the initial investigation indicated that the van was northbound on the Parkway attempting to turn left onto North Oatman Road. The van collided with the Dart, which was headed southbound on the Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.