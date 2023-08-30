0830 anthony moses

Anthony Moses of the Mohave High School football team competes in a game on Aug. 18 against Bourgade Catholic.

 Courtesy of Jynnae Mckee

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School's football team will be without its head coach when the Thunderbirds clash with American Leadership Academy on Friday.

Head coach Rudy Olvera was ejected and was automatically suspended one game for his actions in the Thunderbirds' 56-28 win over Paradise Honors Academy last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.