BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School's football team will be without its head coach when the Thunderbirds clash with American Leadership Academy on Friday.
Head coach Rudy Olvera was ejected and was automatically suspended one game for his actions in the Thunderbirds' 56-28 win over Paradise Honors Academy last week.
The win over then-No. 1-ranked Paradise Honors moved Mohave up five spots to third in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A power ratings heading into Week 3.
"We have a saying in our program after wins: Enjoy Sunday and get ready to work on Monday," assistant coach Shane Pollock said. "We plan to do that and try to build on our latest win. We will be without Coach O but have to go about it the same way against another really good team."
The Thunderbirds will also be without Jonathon Williams for this game after he also was ejected during the team's dominating win over the top team in the state. Fortunately for Mohave, Javier Barreto stepped up big on defense.
"Javier was a big-time player on JV last year and if he didn’t play behind Williams he would already be the starter," Pollock said.
Mohave is off to an strong start, scoring 131 points in its first two games and allowing only 34. Quarterback Joe Yoney has shined this year with 125 passing yards, six touchdown passes, 282 rushing yards and four more scores. Tanner Maynes has starred at running back, recording 290 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.
ALA is also 2-0 on the season and has outscored its opponents 97-6 so far. ALA beat Odyssey Institute and Wickenburg after going 5-6 a season ago.
Quarterback Hudson Mitton has thrown for 394 yards and six touchdowns this year, with Jack Hayward catching three of them. Marquez Smith is averaging 81 yards per game on the ground and has also scored twice, while Memphis Palelei has reached the end zone three times and leads the team with 17 tackles.
Kickoff for this game is set for 7 p.m. at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.