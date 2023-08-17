BULLHEAD CITY — At her first school vision screening, Lions Club member Criste Lee said the preschooler who'd just had her vision screened got up out of her chair and threw her arms around Lee's waist.
"I love you," the preschooler said.
"That was it, I was like, okay, that's it I'll sell the house, it's yours," Lee said. "And, I was hooked."
Five years later, Lee and a handful of fellow Lions spent Tuesday morning at Coyote Canyon Elementary School screening 80 preschoolers for vision problems.
"I love it. I've met a lot of interesting people," said Lion Debbi Haduch. "Lions got me out into the community."
A retired educator, Haduch said she's aware of how important the program is to student success.
The largest clinical study of the impact of glasses on education showed children who receive eye examinations and eyeglasses scored higher on reading and on math tests, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. Researchers found the most significant gains in the improvements for girls, special education students and students who had been among the lowest performing.
The Bullhead City Lions' vision screening program, which began in 2014, has grown from its initial annual screening of 400 preschool children to providing annual vision screening of 4,090 children from preschool to high school. This year the club is anticipating screening as many as 5,000 students.
"It takes about three months to do them all," said Janis Young, BCLC president. "We're actively recruiting more members to help with this and our other programs."
The BCLC is also opening a Laughlin branch in October.
For more information about joining the Lions or to make a donation, call Janis Young at 928-514-5062.
Along with the vision screening program, Lions collect unneeded prescription glasses, which can be dropped off at Lions labeled boxes at agencies and businesses throughout the Tri-state, including most vision centers, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, Fort Mohave Treasure Mall, Topock Community Center, Bullhead City Senior Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
"Last week I took 2,000 pairs to a Lions meeting in Phoenix," Young said. "Nationally, Lions Clubs have donated 21 tons of eyeglasses."
The club also collects cell phones and unneeded hearing aids, which are refurbished and made available for those who can't afford them.
Flags for First Graders teaches patriotism and the history of the American flag annually at elementary schools in Laughlin, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Bullhead City.
"It's not a club where you sit around and talk about doing things," Haduch said. "We do a lot in the community, and we're busy. If you like busy, this is the club for you."
