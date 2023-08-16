BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 1989 cold case homicide.
The homicide is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.
On November 24, 1989, Detectives were called to a desert area approximately 1.5 miles south of I-40 at milepost 66.5 for human remains located, said Anita Mortensen, Mohave County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The reporting party said she had located the body and several items of evidentiary value. Detectives responded to the scene and collected all possible evidence items.
The victim was described as a white female, approximately 5’ 5” tall, 115 pounds, and between the ages of 25-30.
Detectives also noted that due to decomposition of the remains, the homicide had potentially occurred a few months prior to discovery, Mortensen said. An autopsy was performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, however a cause of death was never determined and the victim was unable to be identified.
Several attempts to identify the victim have been made over the years, to include investigative interviews and DNA matching. Items located at the scene were sent off for testing and did not provide any usable information.
We are asking that the community come forward with any possible information into the identity of the victim or the homicide, Mortensen said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.