BULLHEAD CITY — As an independent who has yet to declare her intentions for reelection in 2024, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema finds herself as a player without a major team.
Sinema, elected as a Democrat to one of Arizona's two U.S. Senate seats in 2018, left the Democratic Party last December and now is listed as an independent. That suits her just fine.
She said she rejects the notion of being "on one team or the other."
Sinema talked briefly about her political views — and political future — following a visit in Bullhead City last week to meet with local leaders on concerns that can be — or have been — addressed by Congress.
"I hate politics but I love getting things done," she said. She said she doesn't believe the "R" or "D" of party affiliation is necessary to do that. Nor does she consider her own team to be only members of one party or the other. She needed — and received — broad support to defeat Martha McSally in the 2018 general election.
She said she has had a front-row seat to the deepening partisanship in Washington, from a six-year stint in the U.S. House to her current six-year term as the first woman elected to a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona history.
She said the scene is now dominated by whoever "makes noise rather than makes laws." She said she tries to steer clear of that noise, even at the risk of alienating some of the voters who helped put her into office.
"People deserve someone who gets things done," she said. "People," she said, refers to all political persuasions.
And while many people viewed her move from Democrat to independent as political suicide, the numbers say differently. According to the latest figures from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, more people identify as an "other" affiliation than any other party, albeit by a slim margin. The other designation includes independents and other parties not officially recognized by the state of Arizona.
About 1.45 million registered Arizonans identify as independent or other, a narrow edge over the 1.44 million registered Republicans. There are 1.26 million registered Democrats, according to the Secretary of State's Office. The state has about 33,000 registered Libertarians and just 8,500 registered in the newly recognized No Labels party.
If Sinema does run for reelection, she will be exposed to criticism from both the Democratic and Republican parties with both taking aim at the incumbent.
"I'm not really spending much time thinking about it, to be honest," she Sinema said. Instead, she said, she is focusing on getting done as much as possible for Arizonans. And that requires some measure of multi-partisanship.
During her stop Wednesday in Bullhead City, Sinema touted some what she saw as major accomplishments by Congress. She noted that many of those achievements were possible only because of bipartisan support, both from bill sponsorship to actual votes on legislation.
She said the biggest pressure on legislators is the "political systems" — the same systems that help candidates get elected, promoted at the national level and, eventually, placed in leadership positions. Her independence, she said, creates more of a need for personal working relationships with members on both sides of the aisle than a reliance on "political affiliation or party affiliation."
While the meeting with community leaders was designed to discuss topics of concern, it also gave those leaders a chance to express their gratitude to Sinema and Congress for what they considered helpful legislation, from the American Rescue Plan Act that has pumped millions of dollars into Mohave County to federal funding opportunities that are helping with transportation and infrastructure projects designed to improve the lives of local residents.
"You walk the walk and talk the talk," Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico said before presenting Sinema with a ceremonial key to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.