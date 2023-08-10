U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) speaks at a roundtable discussion Wednesday with local leaders to address the needs of Mohave County communities. The invitation-only meeting lasted about an hour inside the Bullhead Belle at Bullhead Community Park.
Bill McMillen/The Daily News
Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico presents a ceremonial key to the city to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after a roundtable discussion with local leaders Wednesday at the Bullhead Belle.
BULLHEAD CITY — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema did more than just listen during an hour-long roundtable with area leaders Wednesday. She provided some answers — or, in many cases, suggestions — to help address local concerns expressed by elected officials, school superintendents and business representatives.
The invitation-only meeting took place at the Bullhead Belle, Bullhead City's newly opened venue at Community Park overlooking the Colorado River. Not surprisingly, the river — and water in general — was a frequent topic during the rapid-fire, around-the-room procession of pleasantries and requests.
Sinema, elected as a Democrat in 2019 who became an independent last year, told the gathering that she was in Mohave County "to hear from you" on needs and how she and her office can help meet those needs.
Bullhead City Mayor Steve D'Amico, serving as a de facto master of ceremonies, batted lead-off, asking Sinema for help securing another piece of military equipment for the Arizona Veterans Memorial Park, which recently received a decommissioned howitzer.
Turning toward more pressing needs, D'Amica asked if Sinema's office could provide any help in the city's desire for grant funding for a new water treatment facility that would be a "win-win" for the area. First, it would improve water quality for Bullhead City residents, a long subject of complaints, and it also would help the city return more useable water to the Colorado River.
D'Amico also mentioned the city's difficulty in getting grant funding for reconstruction of the Bullhead Parkway, a 30-year-old roadway around the city's eastern edge that has been on the city's wish list for several years.
"I know how hard it is for rural communities to put in for grants," Sinema said. She offered her office's expertise and contacts as "technical assistance" with the grant application process and vowed to author letters of support for those requests.
She noted that Congress has approved a hefty sum for infrastructure projects.
"I want as much of this money going to Arizona as possible," she said.
Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius brought up funding for an area crisis center. Sinema said that the Congress-passed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act contained billions of dollars for mental health services, calling mental health "the root of violence."
She also said she would connect Angius with staff to begin the process of seeing if Mohave County can get in line for some of that funding. Sinema also referenced the Safer Communities Act when Colorado River Union High School District Superintendent Tim Richard inquired about funding for more social workers and counselors for schools.
"It is in the Safer Communities bill," she said. It may be up to the state legislature to allocate that funding, however.
But Richard's other concerns, a teacher shortage and lack of affordable housing for teachers and district employees, weren't part of that legislation. He asked for more resources to address the teacher shortage.
Sinema, whose professional career included stints as both an educator and a social worker, said the teacher shortage is not unique to Bullhead City nor Arizona but is a nationwide problem.
John Hassett, representing the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, asked Sinema about any programs or legislation — past, present or future — to spur economic opportunities. She said that a number of bills passed by Congress were economy-drivers, including appropriations for infrastructure and expansion of broadband cable into underserved communities. They create jobs and opportunities for expansion of existing businesses and creation of new ones.
She said she is devoting her efforts to "streamlining" the federal government "so that government isn't standing in front of a business."
The results of those efforts are "harder for me to quantify," she said, but vowed to continue to "help business do business."
Water was a recurring theme, brought up in some form by D'Amico, Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins and Brea Chiodini, owner of Laughlin River Tours and donor of the Bullhead Belle to the city. Chiodini also is a member of the River Flow Committee, a community organization involved with area agencies on the flow levels and other issues involving the Colorado River.
Chiodini asked Sinema to "be an advocate" for the Bullhead City area on water matters concerning the river which plays such an important role in the recreational economy for the area, not only in Arizona but in Nevada as well.
Sinema said the Senate wants the seven states involved in Colorado River water management to handle the matters on a state-by-state basis but added that she is a member of a 14-member caucus — two Senators from each of the river-dependent states — that meets to discuss how to guide those state legislatures into agreements beneficial to all for the survival of the threatened waterway.
"We want the states to make their own legislation," she said before adding that Congress, at some point, may have no choice but to become involved if the states cannot get the job done adequately.
After the meeting — and the requisite photo opportunities and presentation of gifts from Bullhead City officials — Sinema said she was pleased with involvement of those in attendance.
"What I learned today," she said, is that there is "a long list of things to do" on behalf of Mohave County.
