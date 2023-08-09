Southwest Behavioral and Health Services celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Genoa Healthcare pharmacy at ’s Bullhead City location on Thursday, Aug. 3. From left are Clarissa Zamudio, Genoa pharmacy technician; Edward O’Brien, SB&H vice president of northern Arizona operations; Tonya Warner, Bullhead City program director; Steven Sheets, SB&H president and CEO; Devan Hansen, director of pharmacy operations; Mayor Steve D’Amico; Dominic Miller, SB&H chief operating officer; Angie Weiss, Genoa pharmacist; and Claire Bemer Genoa business development representative.
BULLHEAD CITY — Southwest Behavioral & Health Services celebrated on Thursday the grand opening of a new in-house pharmacy at their. Bullhead City Outpatient center.
It is the fourth pharmacy opened under partnership with Genoa Healthcare and the first to be opened in Mohave County.
"We have clinics all different sizes, small to extra large. Bullhead City's probably one of our largest clinics and it's been on our roadmap for a few years to try to get (the pharmacy) into this space," said Steven Sheets, Presidents and CEO of Southwest Behavioral & Health.
Having an in-house pharmacy is more than just filling prescriptions, Sheets and Genoa Director of Pharmacy Operations Devan Hansen said.
"We're really focused on the patients of Southwest Behavioral. They can go to their appointment, they can see their provider and they can leave with their medications al in the same visit," Hansen said.
Since many of Southwest Behavioral's patients have complex chronic conditions, particularly mental health conditions, ensuring patients both receive and take their medications is often important for treatment.
Sheets said some of the benefits they've seen by offering pharmaceutical services included better access to medication, a seamless transition between meeting with a medical provider to receiving their medicine, and easier refills.
"All of that goes into many different factors of health outcomes that we try to achieve to improve communities in a lasting way," Sheets said.
The pharmacy isn't limited to only patients utilizing the Bullhead City clinic, however; patients from any Southwest Behavioral location can use it as well.
Southwest Behavioral currently has outpatient clinics in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City. There is also an opiate treatment program in Bullhead City.
