Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting

Southwest Behavioral and Health Services celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Genoa Healthcare pharmacy at ’s Bullhead City location on Thursday, Aug. 3. From left are Clarissa Zamudio, Genoa pharmacy technician; Edward O’Brien, SB&H vice president of northern Arizona operations; Tonya Warner, Bullhead City program director; Steven Sheets, SB&H president and CEO; Devan Hansen, director of pharmacy operations; Mayor Steve D’Amico; Dominic Miller, SB&H chief operating officer; Angie Weiss, Genoa pharmacist; and Claire Bemer Genoa business development representative.

 Contributed

BULLHEAD CITY — Southwest Behavioral & Health Services celebrated on Thursday the grand opening of a new in-house pharmacy at their. Bullhead City Outpatient center.

It is the fourth pharmacy opened under partnership with Genoa Healthcare and the first to be opened in Mohave County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.