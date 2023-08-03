BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District was notified Wednesday that one person previously on the campus of Diamondback Elementary School has tested positive for tuberculosis disease.
The district is working to identify students, staff and visitors who potentially have been exposed during the spring of the 2022-23 school year.
“We are working closely with the Mohave County Department of Public Health,” Superintendent Carolyn Stewart wrote in a letter to parents and employees. “We want to ensure that all parents, students, staff and volunteers who may have been exposed between March and June are notified.”
Families received a letter from the district Wednesday afternoon via email addresses on file. A hard copy with additional information will be sent home with students today.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health will conduct a free TB testing clinic on Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon on the Diamondback campus. This clinic is not open to the general public.
Participation is highly recommended for those who received notification letters. TB test results must be read within 48 to 72 hours, and Department of Public Health staff members will have a follow-up visit at Diamondback on Monday, Aug. 14, as well as with former Diamondback students who are at Bullhead City Middle School this year. Parents must either be present for the skin test or return a consent form.
There is no charge for the tests. If an initial test comes back positive, there is no charge for any follow-ups, such as chest X-rays or treatment.
Due to federal privacy laws covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, no additional information can be provided about the individual who has tested positive. That individual is not currently in or at a BCSD school. HIPAA keeps medical records secure; FERPA keeps education records private.
Tuberculosis is an illness caused by bacteria resulting in an infection that typically affects the lungs. Information from the American Pulmonary Association states, “It is not easy to contract an infection of tuberculosis.”
Usually, a person must have close contact with the infected person for a substantial length of time to get TB. Casual and limited contact with a person with active TB is not enough for someone to pass it on to others. Tuberculosis infection and disease can be cured with medication.
