A quick introduction to the Bullhead City Master Gardeners: We are a group of volunteers certified by University of Arizona, Mohave County Cooperative Extension after completing 13-week training course and hours and hours of volunteer service. To maintain our position, we have ongoing continuing education requirements. Our mission is to help members of our community become successful gardeners.
We offer classes every third Thursday of the month at the Mohave Community College campus at 2 p.m., excluding July and August. We also hold a Question and Answer discussion we call Home Garden Day on the second Thursday at 10 a.m. every month at Mohave Community College. All these activities are free to the public. Writing a gardening column is a new venture for us, and we would appreciate your suggestions of topics you would like us to discuss.
When starting a garden or flower bed, the location can be very important. Most plants used in gardens here need at least six hours of direct sunlight daily. Morning sun is best because it is less intense. If your plans include placing your garden close to a wall, consider the reflected heat from it. Also take into consideration any other plants in your or your neighbor’s yard which could have competing root systems. Desert trees and shrubs send out roots great distances in search of water.
Our desert soil here lacks organic matter and is very alkaline (pH >7), which complicates everything. To improve our native soil, amendments are often needed.
Soil amendments are any materials added to a soil to improve its physical properties such as water retention, infiltration, drainage, etc. To do this, remove rocks and larger stones and break up the natural soil into finer pieces. Then add a quality compost material at a rate of one-to-one. This means adding as much amendment in volume as there is soil. This will make a suitable medium for growing plants. Water thoroughly and you are ready to plant.
Every subsequent year just prior to planting, add three to four inches of new composted material to the top eight to 10 inches of soil. Making your own compost from vegetable scraps, coffee grounds or dead foliage is fairly easy and very worthwhile. Composting will be the subject of a future column.
If you are planting your flowers or vegetables in raised beds or pots, you may prefer to just buy bags of soil, planting mix or compost from a big box store or nursery. Removing the rocks from our native soil is a huge task that can take a toll on our body; and even when you’re done, you still have to add amendments anyway.
