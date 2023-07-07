Gardening

Bullhead City's Master Gardeners offer tips and tricks for growing in the desert.

 Stock image

A quick introduction to the Bullhead City Master Gardeners: We are a group of volunteers certified by University of Arizona, Mohave County Cooperative Extension after completing 13-week training course and hours and hours of volunteer service. To maintain our position, we have ongoing continuing education requirements. Our mission is to help members of our community become successful gardeners. 

We offer classes every third Thursday of the month at the Mohave Community College campus at 2 p.m., excluding July and August. We also hold a Question and Answer discussion we call Home Garden Day on the second Thursday at 10 a.m. every month at Mohave Community College. All these activities are free to the public. Writing a gardening column is a new venture for us, and we would appreciate your suggestions of topics you would like us to discuss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.