Shipping containers were used by Gov. Doug Ducey's administration to fill several gaps in the border fence near Yuma. Near the end of his term in office, Ducey ordered their removal to comply with federal law.

PHOENIX — The federal government is finally ready to drop its lawsuit against the state over the storage containers it contends were erected illegally last year on Forest Service land by Gov. Doug Ducey.

But it's going to cost Arizona taxpayers another $2.1 million to put this all behind them.

