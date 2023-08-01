BULLHEAD CITY — Star Silvia, a longtime on-air personality in the Tri-state who died last month following a battle with cancer, will be remembered in a special tribute show on Lucky 98 FM, where she was a familiar voice for more than 20 years.
"With the recent and sad loss of Lucky 98's Star to the Cameron stations, we've planned a tribute to her for this Thursday on Lucky 98 FM, from 3 to 7 p.m.," Cameron Broadcasting posted Monday on its Lucky 98 FM Facebook page. "Staff from the Cameron family of stations will be in the Lucky studios remembering Star along with calls from friends, family, listeners, past co-workers and others."
Cameron asked listeners to participate "as we celebrate the life of the heart and soul of Lucky 98 FM's Star."
Silvia moved from the Los Angeles area to Bullhead City in 1996 and a few months later began working at KLUK. She had been part of the Cameron family ever since, service as program director as well as an on-air personality on the classic rock-formatted radio station.
"Star was part of the Cameron stations for over 25 years," the company said on the Lucky 98 website. "Her first on-air position at the station was working as board operator on the Mark and Brian Show. That transitioned into her getting her own afternoon show on Lucky, where she quickly became the heart and soul of the station.
"Star's persona was often very whimsical but was also personal between her and each of her fans and listeners. What they may not have known was that Star was extremely intelligent. She loved to laugh at life and herself, which made her listeners feel they personally knew her like they would a close friend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.