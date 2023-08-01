star silvia

Star Silvia

BULLHEAD CITY — Star Silvia, a longtime on-air personality in the Tri-state who died last month following a battle with cancer, will be remembered in a special tribute show on Lucky 98 FM, where she was a familiar voice for more than 20 years.

"With the recent and sad loss of Lucky 98's Star to the Cameron stations, we've planned a tribute to her for this Thursday on Lucky 98 FM, from 3 to 7 p.m.," Cameron Broadcasting posted Monday on its Lucky 98 FM Facebook page. "Staff from the Cameron family of stations will be in the Lucky studios remembering Star along with calls from friends, family, listeners, past co-workers and others."

