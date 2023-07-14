KINGMAN — The Stockton Hill Fire north of Kingman is now 100% contained.
As of Thursday, July 13, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said all personnel have been released from the assignment.
The fire began on July 4 and is believed to be human-caused — there were no reports of lightning or any other weather conditions at the time the fire was discovered — although the precise cause remains under investigation.
All areas returned to a READY status as of Wednesday.
Another fire on the eastern edge of Mohave County remains troublesome. The Pilot Fire, centered 20 miles east of Wikieup in the Mohon Mountains in northwestern Yavapai County, is now listed as 34,778 acres and 42% contained as of Thursday.
More than 150 personnel are at the remote site, attempting to establish containment lines. The fire stayed within its footprint but heat remains within juniper on the eastern flank up in Mohon Peak. According to ADFFM, crews secured line around a large portion of the fire and additional black line.
"Crews were able to establish additional black line along the entire west flank and increased containment to 42%. Minor heat still remains along the northeast side and resources continue to cold trail and secure that line," ADFFM wrote in an update Thursday. Hotshot and hand crews also finished up more fuel reduction work near infrastructure and cow camps along the southwest side of the fire and within the Mohon Peak-area."
Natural fire barriers, previous burn scars and natural monsoon activity continue to play a role in suppression efforts. As containment increases, some resources will start being released from the incident to rest or stage for any possible new starts.
The Pilot Fire began around 11 a.m. on July 1. Smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Kingman, the ADFFM said.
The Pilot Fire is believed to have been human-caused, but no specific details have been released as of Thursday.
