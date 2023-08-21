BULLHEAD CITY — High winds and potentially heavy rain remained in the forecast for the Tri-state Sunday evening as remnants of a former hurricane surged across the Southwest.
Hurricane Hilary lost some steam as it approached the California coast on Sunday, downgraded to a tropical storm with flood warnings or watches issued for all of Southern California, all of western Arizona and most of Nevada.
In the Tri-state, two days of intermittent rain preceded Hilary's arrival, the product of already existing monsoonal moisture and the tropical system that has been bearing down on Baja California for nearly a week.
Sunday provided a brief respite in the Tri-state but the National Weather Service was calling for rain — possibly heavy at times — later in the evening and overnight. High winds also were in the forecast as the Tri-state was in a variety of flood and wind advisories through 5 p.m. Monday.
The storms already have brought significant rainfall to much of the area.
In Bullhead City, the heaviest rainfall was recorded along the Bullhead Parkway, according to data from the Mohave County Flood District's ALERT flood warning system, a network of 200 stations that include rain gauges and flow monitors that measure accumulated precipitation and channel depth for the washes that carry runoff to the Colorado River.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the highest rainfall totals in Bullhead City since 2 p.m. Friday were at 1.58 inches at Montana Wash, near the parkway between Silver Creek Road and North Oatman Road, and 1.50 at Silver Creek Wash, just north of Silver Creek Road along the parkway.
Other significant 48-hour rainfall amounts in the Bullhead City area: 1.10 inches at the Mohave County annex on Hancock Road between Highland and Trane; 1.10 inches at Secret Pass Wash a mile east of the parkway near Laughlin Ranch; and 0.95 at Black Wash, east of the parkway near Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.
Further south, the Sunrise Vistas station near the intersection of Vanderslice Road and River Valley Road in Fort Mohave reported 1.22 inches for the 48-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Sunday. El Rodeo Channel, at the intersection of El Rodeo Road and Mountain View Road in Fort Mohave, recorded 1.10 inches while the Boundary Cone station on Oatman Highway two miles south of Oatman recorded 0.87 inches and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office substation on Vanderslice Road in Mohave Valley recorded 0.59.
In the Kingman/Golden Valley area, rainfall totals included 3.59 inches at Burn Spring on the northern edge of the Hualapai Mountains, 2.24 inches at Willow Spring in the Black Mountains in northwestern Golden Valley, 2.05 inches at Hualapai Mountain Park, 1.14 inches at Sacramento Wash north of Highway 68 in Golden Valley, 0.98 inches at Bull Mountain in the Cerbat Mountains west of Kingman and 0.95 inches at Coyote Pass on Arizona Route 93 northwest of Kingman.
Lake Havasu City stations reported little or no rainfall on Friday but made up for it on Saturday. Totals for the 24-hour period from noon Saturday to noon Sunday included 0.91 inches at Pittsburg Mine east of Lake Havasu City, 0.83 inches in Havasu Heights and 0.75 inches at Catsauras between Lake Havasu City and Interstate 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.