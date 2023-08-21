BULLHEAD CITY — High winds and potentially heavy rain remained in the forecast for the Tri-state Sunday evening as remnants of a former hurricane surged across the Southwest.

Hurricane Hilary lost some steam as it approached the California coast on Sunday, downgraded to a tropical storm with flood warnings or watches issued for all of Southern California, all of western Arizona and most of Nevada.

