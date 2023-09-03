BULLHEAD CITY — Flood watches and warnings foretold of potentially heavy rain in the Tri-state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Those worries materialized in some places — especially northeast of Kingman — but not in others as spotty thunderstorms brought occasional visual and audible shows of lightning and thunder but little rain to the Bullhead City vicinity.
A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until midnight today. Several areas were intermittently placed under flash flood warnings throughout the day Saturday; the Bullhead City/Laughlin area was placed under one warning that was allowed to expire at 3:30 p.m. but remained in another warning until 6 p.m. Neither produced any significant rainfall in the immediate area.
It was part of a series of a dozen of advisories, watches and warnings issued by the NWS' Las Vegas office between Thursday morning and Saturday night that affected portions of Mohave County in Arizona, Clark County in Nevada and San Bernardino County in California.
At various times, 14 road segments maintained by the Mohave County Public Works Department were closed because of high water or debris washed onto the roadways. Several remained closed on Saturday. Most were in the area of U.S. Highway 93 in the Kingman area.
Some locations along Highway 93 received well over an inch of rain between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Saturday with a few locations receiving additional rainfall later in the day Saturday.
According to rain gauges maintained by Mohave County as part of its ALERT Flood Warning System, the heaviest rainfall was in the Cerbat and Hualapai Mountains, parts of Golden Valley and the eastern edge of Bullhead City.
In the Bullhead City area, the sensor at Thumb Butte, about seven miles east of the city in the foothills of the Black Mountains, registered 1.26 inches of rain between 9 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Punto De Vista, four miles northeast of the city, also in the Black Mountain foothills, recorded 0.67 inches during that span. At both sites, nearly all of the rainfall fell between midnight and 9 p.m. on Friday.
Other areas in Bullhead City saw considerably less precipitation: 0.55 at Secret Pass east of Laughlin Ranch; 0.43 at Silver Creek Wash near Silver Creek and the Bullhead Parkway; and 0.16 at the Mohave County annex on Hancock Road.
Havasu Highlands had the highest recorded total in the Lake Havasu City area, 0.63 inches according to the county's network, with some areas in the city reporting a trace to less than 0.10 inches.
Heavier rain was reported in parts of the Las Vegas area over the weekend with some flooding reported. Jennifer Cooper, chief communications and strategy officer for Clark County, said late Friday that county officials were monitoring the area around Allegiant Stadium, Tropicana Boulevard and I-15 after water levels were rising rapidly.
Air traffic out of Harry Reid International Airport was briefly suspended Friday night with delays in both arrivals and departures reported.
More than an inch of rain fell at Boulder City on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with a little more than an inch also reported on I-15 at Charleston Boulevard, near the airport.
More rain was expected in Las Vegas throughout the evening on Saturday.
The entire region has a slight chance of continuing rain today, according to the National Weather Service.
