BULLHEAD CITY — It's been an active few days weather-wise in the Tri-state.
Depending on where you live, that is.
Some parts of the Tri-state received welcome rainfall Tuesday night while others got a taste of precipitation on Wednesday during separate monsoon storms that passed through the area. And other areas had their share on Monday while the rest of the Tri-state stayed dry.
Other areas didn't get a drop at any time — at least not enough to be measurable in the Mohave County Flood Control District's network of rain gauges and sensors.
Monsoon storms, especially in the mountainous areas of Arizona, are spotty as storms get trapped on one side of a mountain range and travel with the winds in a path of least resistance. Most of the storms have moved from southwest to northeast, crossing into Mohave County at various locations.
And at various times.
Kingman-area locations reported rain on Monday but none or little on Tuesday or Wednesday. A county gauge four miles north of Kingman on Stockton Hill Road measured 1.46 inches of rain Monday while a station in the Hualapai Mountains recorded 1.26 inches that day.
Bullhead City reported rain — at least in some parts of the city — on Tuesday evening. The gauge near Hancock Road and Highland Road in the center of Bullhead City recorded 0.32 inches, all after sundown Tuesday and before midnight Wednesday, with El Rodeo Channel in Fort Mohave recording 0.35 and Silver Creek Wash at Silver Creek Road and the Bullhead Parkway getting 0.24.
The rain, in smaller amounts, fell in parts of Mohave Valley on Wednesday morning with Mesquite Creek on Boundary Cone Road east of Highway 95 reporting 0.12 inches and 0.04 inches reported at both the Mohave Valley Sheriff's Office substation on Vanderslice and at Quail Run, near the intersection of Courtwright Road and Mountain View Road.
Lake Havasu City hasn't officially had any rainfall since Sunday.
It rained in Laughlin on Tuesday. It rained — and hailed — in parts of Needles on Wednesday.
Residents throughout the river cities were spectators for a vivid lightning show Tuesday. Lighting struck a palm tree in Old Bullhead, requiring the Bullhead City Fire Department's response to put it out.
Sporadic power outages, all brief in nature, were reported throughout the area. AT&T customers in the northern part of Bullhead City and in Laughlin were without any service or had only limited capabilities because of reported tower outages affecting the carrier.
The Bullhead City Recreation Department briefly closed the municipal swimming pool and Kiwanis Splash Park at Ken Fovargue Park as well as the splash pad at Community Park on Wednesday morning when lightning was in the area.
“We’re seeing lighting in the area, and we have closed our water amenities to keep the public safe,” said Parks and Recreation Superintendent David Heath in a post on the city's social media accounts. “We’ll reopen the amenities as soon as the lighting subsides, and we feel it is safe to reopen.”
That turned out to be about 11 a.m. after the storm had cleared the area.
Expected storms later in the day Wednesday never materialized and hot, dry weather is expected to return today, according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas bureau. Highs are expected to return to 110 or higher over each of the next seven days.
