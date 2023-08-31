BULLHEAD CITY — It could be another stormy Labor Day weekend in the Tri-state, the National Weather Service advised on Wednesday.
A year ago, a quick, violent storm blew through the area on Labor Day, causing widespread power outages after taking down dozens of power poles and power lines and damaging scores of homes on both sides of the Colorado River. While the NWS advisory doesn't indicate anything of that magnitude during the holiday this year, the weather service still wants residents to be aware of the elevated risk of stormy weather over the weekend that traditionally marks the end of summer.
"Increasing moisture will bring increased chances for showers and thunderstorms for the eastern portion of the forecast area," the NWS said Wednesday in an emailed advisory. "An incoming system will bring gusty southwesterly winds to the area beginning (today). The strongest of these winds are expected to occur Friday into Saturday."
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible today through Sunday for Mohave County, Arizona, and Clark County, Nevada, including the Bullhead City/Laughlin area, with high winds anticipated on Friday and Saturday.
For San Bernardino County, California, including the Needles area, the storm system could bring high winds today through Saturday with thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
The NWS said the system could bring "wind damage to roofs, trees with some power outages; danger to life from lightning; boards and other watercraft damaged due to high waves; and heavy rain capable of resulting in flash flooding."
"Thunderstorms will begin to tick up on Thursday with the best chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday," the weather service said. "Northern Mohave County, northeastern Clark and eastern Lincoln counties will have the best chance of seeing flash flooding from heavy thunderstorm rain Friday and Saturday."
Impacts of the potential storm include winds taking unsecured items, including temporary structures; difficult driving conditions — especially for high-profile vehicles; reduced visibility because of blowing dust; and dangerous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity.
For more information, including the latest forecast and other weather advisories, go to weather.gov/lasvegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.