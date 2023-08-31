laura houston 1.jpg

Ominous storm clouds blanketed the Tri-state during the area's most recent storms, prompted by Tropical Storm Hilary.

 Courtesy of Laura Houston

BULLHEAD CITY — It could be another stormy Labor Day weekend in the Tri-state, the National Weather Service advised on Wednesday.

A year ago, a quick, violent storm blew through the area on Labor Day, causing widespread power outages after taking down dozens of power poles and power lines and damaging scores of homes on both sides of the Colorado River. While the NWS advisory doesn't indicate anything of that magnitude during the holiday this year, the weather service still wants residents to be aware of the elevated risk of stormy weather over the weekend that traditionally marks the end of summer.

