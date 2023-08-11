BULLHEAD CITY — The Corn Man has struck again. More accurately, some keeper stripers have struck for the Corn Man.
Mark Osgood caught four stripers, ranging in size from 5.1 pounds to 7.18 pounds, while fishing at Lake Mohave.
"He was trolling from his boat," said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. "He was using a swim bait that he had changed a bit, but for the best, as he has a nice set of four stripers."
The striper bite taking off at Lake Mohave is "great news," Braun said. Just as great, he said, is that it remains solid in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.
"Younger angler Ethan Merritt was out fishing with Grandpa Mike and and landed a nice striper here along the river," Braun said. "They were in the lower Big Bed area."
Braun provided a little tip regarding the use of anchovies, a popular bait for local anglers.
"A great tip to using anchovies as bait for stripers or catfish is a bait wrap thread," Braun said. "By using the bait wrap thread, you do not have to tie a know. Your hook size should be somewhere around a 1 or 2 — 1/0 or 2/0, anywhere in this size range will work. Just wrap around the chunk of anchovy that you have placed on your hook. That is by using up to three pieces of an anchovy and placing one of them on a hook. By using the bait wrap thread, you don't have to use frozen anchovy and it holds on to the hook super well. This gives the smell and increases your hook-ups."
If you've had success getting those hook-ups, let Braun know about it. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now and we look forward to seeing you in soon with that catch and your story," Braun said. "Now, go catch a fish."
