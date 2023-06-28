Bullhead City Public Works Director Angie Johnson assists a couple of campers in mixing up batter for cupcakes during Tuesday's session in the Cooking Fun class, part of the city's Summer Adventures youth day camps.
BULLHEAD CITY — Angie Johnson said she was talking to Claire Adams about the lineup of classes available during Bullhead City's Summer Adventures youth activity camps when she noticed something was missing.
Johnson, the city's public works director, asked Adams, a recreation supervisor, if there was any cooking activity available for youngsters. Told that there wasn't, Johnson decided to do something about it.
"I told her to put me down for it," she said.
So Johnson is serving as the chef-in-charge, so to speak, for a three-day Cooking Fun camp for ages 10-14 at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. Tuesday, the opening day of the session, saw Johnson and Bullhead City Recreation Division employees and volunteers leading eight students on the basics of making and decorating cupcakes and fixing — and eating — a breakfast-for-lunch that included pancakes, eggs and sausage.
"I cook and bake," said Johnson, who has been public works director for the city since late 2018. "I grew up on a farm (in Minnesota)."
She said her first specialty was donuts — she said she still occasionally brings homemade donuts and cookies to the office to share with her staff, especially at Christmas.
But she said she never considered teaching a cooking class — until she noticed the void in the city's summer camp offerings.
"I thought it would be fun," she said.
She insisted that baking be part of the curriculum.
"I love to cook and bake," she said. "For three days, I get to do that here."
"How many of you have made cupcakes before?" she asked her attentive class that assembled outside the culinary arts — kitchen — area at the Colorado Union High School District's fieldhouse. A few hands were raised.
An hour later, they all could count that experience.
Using retail mix, water and eggs, class members whipped up batches of cupcakes, learning about the different measurements and measuring devices as well as a frequent reminder to wash their hands after handing uncooked food, especially eggs.
Fortunately, there were restrooms nearby.
After mixing the batter and putting into the muffin tins, the students turned the cupcakes over to the camp staff for placement in the commercial ovens.
But it wasn't sit-around-and-wait; while the cupcakes were baking, they learned how to make pancakes, again following directions, ingredients and measurements on retail mix, then getting to fry them up on a griddle.
"Mine are golden brown," one boy said, apparently trying to turn it into a friendly competition with another student whose pancakes weren't as golden.
But the best part, he said, was what came next: They got to eat their creations.
"The pancakes were great," he bragged.
"That's because you made them yourself," Johnson said, with her response met with a big grin and a nod.
While a camp staffer cooked sausage, the students learned how to make scrambled eggs — Midwestern style with milk — and cooked them up on the griddle as well.
That completed their lunch and by the time they were finished with it, the cupcakes were done and ready to be decorated.
Each got to apply frosting to their creations, and they got to take them home at the end of Tuesday's session.
"They get to take everything home with them — except for lunch," Johnson said. "Today, they'll take cupcakes home to share and they'll have breakfast for lunch."
Lunch today will include a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup while the take-home exercise will feature Friendship Bread, a cake-like desert that features cinnamon and sugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.