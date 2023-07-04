KINGMAN — After nearly an hour of public comment, discussion and public hearing, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt amendments to zoning ordinances that will permit the keeping of backyard chickens in residential areas of unincorporated property in the county.
Much of the 57 minutes devoted to the topic were devoted to allowing county residents complain about changes in the ordinance that ultimately affected few of those in attendance and repeated attempts to clarify what the amendments and current zoning ordinances did and did not allow.
Supervisor Buster Johnson called it "a solution to a problem we didn't have" after Development Services Director Tim Walsh told the board the amendments were created as a pre-emptive move because the Arizona Legislature is considering prohibiting municipalities and counties from outright bans for the raising of chickens in residential areas. Instead, legislation passed by the House — yet to be considered by the Senate — gives municipalities and counties authority to regulate backyard chickens. The cities of Bullhead City and Kingman already have done so, and Walsh said the amendments to county zoning were "mirrored" after the ordinances recently passed by those cities.
The effect of the ordinance would be to permit backyard chickens — with limits based on lot size — to be kept on five zoning classifications where they currently are prohibited: single-family residential, single-family residential-manufactured homes prohibited, medium density residential, residential-manufactured homes and multi-family residential zones.
Other zoning classifications, where poultry and livestock already are allowed, will not be impacted by the amendments, Walsh said repeatedly.
"This will allow chickens in more areas than they are allowed in now," Supervisor Jean Bishop said.
That still didn't appease most of those speaking, both during the call to the public and the public hearing.
After being assured by Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter that the amendment made it "less restrictive" for the practice of raising chickens than existing regulations, some still bristled that the county was considering what they believed to be more restrictions.
"If you don't like chickens, move to the city," Golden Valley resident Christina Gregory said.
Jennifer Esposito, calling herself a "proud chicken and rooster owner" called it "absurd" that some area residents were permitted to have chickens and others were not.
"I'm keeping my chickens. I'm keeping my roosters," she said defiantly. "And if you don't like that, I'll see you in court."
Supervisor Ron Gould posited that "once upon a time, these people had the ability to have chickens on their residential-sized properties," and said he had a problem with the wording of most zoning ordinances that declare what is permissible, not what isn't.
"I can only do things on my property that the government gives me permission to do," Gould said, wondering aloud when residents gave up the right to have chickens.
County zoning standards were revised in 1968 with some classifications allowing livestock and poultry and others prohibiting the keeping of those animals.
Because of the noise they generate, roosters still will be prohibited in the residential areas affected by the amendments; they are permitted in some of the less-populated agricultural areas in rural Mohave County.
Supervisor Hildy Angius, the board member least affected by the amendment since nearly all of her constituents live inside the Bullhead City limits, asked for and received clarifications several times.
"If we did nothing today (those areas currently zoned in the five categories) can't have chickens," she said in a half-statement, half-question to Walsh. "If we approve it, they can have chickens. Everything else (zoning ordinances for other classifications) stays the same."
"Correct," Walsh said.
Residents in homeowners associations might not get the benefit of the amendments, however. HOA rules are allowed to supersede state, county and local restrictions as a contract between the association and the homeowner. The county isn't involved in that agreement.
Supervisors said they weren't sure how many HOAs existed in unincorporated areas of the county or if any of them had any chicken prohibitions.
Eventually, Bishop moved to strike one zoning classification — the vague A (general) designation — from the amendment and it passed without a dissenting vote.
