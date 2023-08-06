Potential customers look over some of the hundreds of guns on display Saturday at the Chaos on the Colorado River Survivalist Expo at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The three-day event concludes today.
Potential customers look over some of the hundreds of guns on display Saturday at the Chaos on the Colorado River Survivalist Expo at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. The three-day event concludes today.
Bill McMillen
Gun dealer Chris Wagner had a display of antique rifles that were available for sale at the gun show.
Matrix Reloaded displayed an assortment of medical supplies, using the motto, "If you can't be safe, be prepared," at its display at the survivalist expo.
BULLHEAD CITY — Howard Verone didn't buy anything Saturday at the Chaos on the Colorado River Survivalist Expo, but that doesn't mean it was a wasted afternoon for him — or the vendors he visited during his window shopping excursion at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
"I just came to see what they had," the retired Navy veteran said as he was leaving the main exhibition floor on the playing surface at the Colorado River Union High School District's indoor stadium. "Actually, saw a couple of things things. I got some information — you've got to do you research so you know what you're buying."
Verone gave the show an enthusiastic "very nice" rating.
"It was a lot bigger than the last one (a previous gun show at the Fieldhouse)," he said.
Bob Knoll of Bullhead City, also walked out empty handed.
"I just came out to see what was here," he said. "I like to look around and see if something catches my eye."
A few things did, but not to the point of getting him to pull the trigger, literally or figuratively.
The expo wasn't all about guns, although there were plenty of them available for purchase, along with ammunition and accessories. There also were knives, survivalist gear including tactical clothing, food, camping equipment and medical supplies and an assortment of coins, jewelry and other valuables. There was even a booth devoted to converting assets to gold — inflation-resistant money — in a type of currency called a Goldback.
But guns certainly were the stars of the show.
Chris Wagner, a collector of antique firearms and a private dealer, had a prominent location at the fieldhouse entrance, displaying dozens of old rifles and pistols.
"I specialize in antique firearms, from World War I up to the Cold War," said Wagner, who lives in the Meadview area.
He said it was his love of history — particularly World War I and II history — that got him involved. He said that he spent much of his spare time talking to veterans over the years and, through those relationships, acquired a variety of firearms directly from them. He said about five years ago, he decided to turn it into a profession.
He doesn't have a store but visits a dozen or so gun shows, mostly in western Arizona, working with a promoter.
While many customers in search of firearms do so for personal protection, Wagner's clientele is "mostly antique collectors. They're not looking at the gun for protection; they're looking at the gun for its history."
One historic piece, a Rast & Gasser M1898, wasn't for sale but it was on display. The handgun that fires 8mm bullets was made in either the late 1800s or early 1900s, Wagner said, and was used as a service revolver by Austrian troops in World War I and II.
While that weapon wasn't available for sale, there were plenty of guns that were.
EJ's Magazines & Gun Accessories attracted plenty of browsers — and a few buyers — at its sprawling booth.
Eric Foster, operator of the Kingman business, said most of his customers are seeking "home protection, self defense" when they ask him about weapons. "These days, a lot of people feel they need to have a gun to be safe," he said.
"It's better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it," said his son, also Eric Foster.
The elder Foster said every gun sale he makes comes with a strong recommendation: Training.
"You should have a concealed carry (permit)," he said. "Always use your weapon responsibly. Know how to use it, how to store it. You get that training with your concealed carry.
"If you have no training," he added, "you have no business having a gun."
The show, which began Friday, continues today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fieldhouse. Next year's event already is on the calendar, to be held Aug. 2-4 at the Fieldhouse.
