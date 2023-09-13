Bullhead City Elks Lodge No. 2408 volunteer Doug Thompson and Loyal Knight Patti Willers discussed the merits of large amounts of whipped cream while building ice cream sundaes Saturday during the Auxiliary's Ice Cream Social.
BULLHEAD CITY — The votes are in, and most agreed it is not possible to have too much whipped cream on a sundae.
Elks members enjoyed the sweet treat Saturday with an Ice Cream Social hosted by Bullhead City Elks Auxiliary.
"It's a great opportunity to cool everyone off at the end of summer," said Kathryn Cornelison, Elks Auxiliary president.
The fundraiser offered a full lunch of hot dogs, chili, salads and sides, along with the opportunity to partake of a classic single scoop of ice cream or go full bananas with a banana split — all for $12.
"The chili is really good," said Mary O'Keefe. "Actually everything is really good."
"It's all good and we all like the ice cream," said Doodie Ave.
Attendees were encouraged to bring their own board games, or to play the WII bowling or shuffleboard provided by the club.
As with all Elk's fundraisers, the money raised from the event goes back to the community through Elks Club support of Safe House, student scholarships, Clothe-A-Child and more.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a national fraternal organization, was founded in 1868 and was founded to "promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity." To be accepted as a member, one must be an American citizen, believe in God, be of good moral character and be at least 21 years old.
Additionally, every lodge observes June 14 as Flag Day, a tradition which the Elks began in 1907, which was later adopted by Congress as an official observance.
The Auxiliary is actively recruiting members, Coronelison said. Anyone interested is encouraged to call her at 928-542-1960 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.