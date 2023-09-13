Doug Thompson Patti Willers.jpg

Bullhead City Elks Lodge No. 2408 volunteer Doug Thompson and Loyal Knight Patti Willers discussed the merits of large amounts of whipped cream while building ice cream sundaes Saturday during the Auxiliary's Ice Cream Social. 

 DK McDonald

BULLHEAD CITY — The votes are in, and most agreed it is not possible to have too much whipped cream on a sundae.

Elks members enjoyed the sweet treat Saturday with an Ice Cream Social hosted by Bullhead City Elks Auxiliary.

