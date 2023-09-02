EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the opponent school.
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School's strong start to the football season continued on Friday in a 28-20 win over American Leadership Academy-West Foothills.
The Thunderbirds were without their head coach Rudy Olvera and co-captain Jonathon Williams, but still managed to win their third straight game with several players stepping up.
"This is probably the hardest week of preparation I have had in 10 years of coaching football with Johnathon and Coach O being out," assistant coach Shane Pollock said. "We were down a lot of bodies and didn't get the work we wanted. The guys did an amazing job stepping into roles and making plays. We had our regulars, and many guys who don't normally play in those roles step up."
The action started in the second quarter with Blake Moore recording a safety. Just one minute and 13 seconds later, Joe Yoney connected with Nathaniel Villareal for a 47-yard touchdown play. The T-birds special teams, however, allowed the Guardians to score on the ensuing kickoff.
The Thunderbirds came out on fire in the second half, with Yoney recording a rushing touchdown. Cesar Rodriguez then forced a huge fumble that Gage Maynes recovered, leading to Yoney tossing a touchdown pass to Isac Urias to make it a 22-8 game.
ALA rallied to cut the deficit to eight before Yoney tossed another touchdown pass to Anthony Moses. However, the Thunderbirds allowed a second kickoff return for a touchdown to once again make it an eight-point game.
In the final minutes of the game, the Guardians worked it all the way down to the Mohave 1-yard line. The Thunderbirds, though, were able to stop them after a false start and a pass break-up in the end zone to secure the 28-20 win.
Yoney finished the game throwing for 262 yards and 124 rushing yards. Urias caught eight passes for 106 yards, while Maynes recorded 10 tackles.
"We just got together as a team with all the adversity we faced with injuries, but we just got the job done," Moore said. "I just do my job and trust my brothers."
The Thunderbirds will play in the Golden Shovel Game at Lake Havasu on Friday at 7 p.m. The Knights have won the last nine games between these two teams and recorded a 28-14 win last year.
