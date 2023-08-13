CRUHSD

CRUHSD

Colorado River Union High School District

BULLHEAD CITY — A pay raise for teachers in the Colorado River Union High School District increase will be considered Monday at the district's regular governing board meeting.

The raise recommended by district administration is $2,000 and would be added to the base salary for certified staff.

