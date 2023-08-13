BULLHEAD CITY — A pay raise for teachers in the Colorado River Union High School District increase will be considered Monday at the district's regular governing board meeting.
The raise recommended by district administration is $2,000 and would be added to the base salary for certified staff.
Impact analysis hasalso been given for increases ranging between $500 to $3,000.
A $500 raise for teacher pay would cost the district an estimated $312,400 annually, while a $3,000 raise would cost $319,800. The recommended $2,000 raise would have a $208,000 annual impact.
The raise, if approved, would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.
The district currently uses a step-based placement schedule to determine salaries, with the lowest step at $40,825.
The average teacher salary within CRUHSD is $45,594, according to the 2023-24 expenditure budget.
In comparison, average teacher pay at other local school districts is $54,105 at the Bullhead City School District and $80,763 at the Mohave Valley Elementary School District (lowest base pay is $42,500).
Clark County School District is undergoing contract negotiations with the Clark County Education Association to determine this year's salaries, but last year they paid teachers a minimum of $50,115.
Last February, the governing board approved a $500 step increase for all teachers and certified staff who returned for the 2023-2024 school year.
Other board business
• Approval to pay a $1,893 invoice from El Guero Hotdogs and Grill for providing catering at the CRUHSD Convocation held on July 31.
• First reading of additional board policies for Chapter 3: Business Operations and Chapter 5: Students.
• Approve breakfast and lunch prices. The district is not recommending any changes to the prices for the current school year.
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Bullhead City to slurry seal the Mohave High School parking lot.
The regular CRUHSD governing board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
