CRUHSD Students of the Month - August 2023

The Colorado River Union High School District on Sept. 11 recognized three students of the month at the district's regular governing board meeting. The students of the month were Avalon Alexander (River Valley High School), Miley Anderson (Mohave High School) and Joseph Quintana (CRHUSD Academy). From left are President Carey Fearing, Anderson, MHS Principal Sarah Hamilton, Alexander, RVHS Principal Dorn Wilcox, CRUHSD Academy Principal Casey Amann, Quintana, boardmember Marahi Flores and boardmember Dr. Richard Cardone.

 Colorado River Union High School District

BULLHEAD CITY — A second attempt at a $2,000 raise for teachers in the Colorado River Union High School District has once again been tabled by the district’s governing board.

Previously, the board tabled it to hear feedback from teachers about the possibility of making the raise merit-based rather than given evenly across-the-board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.