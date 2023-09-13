BULLHEAD CITY — A second attempt at a $2,000 raise for teachers in the Colorado River Union High School District has once again been tabled by the district’s governing board.
Previously, the board tabled it to hear feedback from teachers about the possibility of making the raise merit-based rather than given evenly across-the-board.
Anna Boyd and Sara Lipinski, both teachers within the district, presented survey results from teachers to the board to argue against a merit pay raise.
According to the survey results, only a third of the 55 surveyed teachers would support a merit-based raise.
“Of the 30.9% that said yes, in the comments when we asked why, a large percentage of them made mention of retention-type merit-based systems,” Boyd said.
Boyd said a merit-based raise would cause unnecessary competition between teachers and could create a toxic environment for both teachers and students — going against the district’s push to create a professional learning community.
Lipinski pointed out was the district’s general lack of raises over the past decade — before 2017, teachers had gone seven years without an increase — and the district’s inability to compete with other local school districts.
Currently, CRUHSD is the second-lowest paying school district in Mohave County and the Tri-state.
“I’m living in an RV because I can’t afford rent,” Boyd said. “I cannot support myself in a home on my current salary.”
Although she could “go somewhere else and be paid a lot more,“ Boyd stays in the school district because she believes Arizona will be able to fix its education problems.
Lipinski, meanwhile said the number of long-term substitutes this year have led to department heads like her taking on significantly more work.
Board President Carey Fearing expressed appreciation for all the hard work done by teachers and apologized for being unable to catch up on years without raises.
However, Fearing was quick to point out that some factors affecting recruitment and retention were out of the district’s control.
“We never as a school district are going to be able to compete with California or Nevada,” Fearing said. “That’s just a fact.”
Two board members were concerned about a report from Superintendent Tim Richard, stating that 14 teachers at Mohave High School had failed to show up for the most recent professional development day.
In her motion to table, Board Member Ashley Gerich cited improving teacher accountability and the absence of Board Member Nancy Mongeau as reasons for tabling the agenda item.
“I don’t think raises are the most important thing right now. I think we should be creating a culture where people aren’t falling off," Gerich said.
Board Member Richard Cardone worried an across-the-board raise would reward bad teachers for poor performance.
“The superintendent and each respective principal should go around and say ‘OK, this person is good we should pay them more.’ And I will,” Cardone said. “But to give it to them across-the-board, it’s very lackluster. They don’t seem to want to achieve higher. Fourteen of them don’t show up, that’s just sad.”
Cardone also referenced an item from the superintendent's report regarding failing students and teachers' failure to update gradebooks on time as evidence teachers are performing well enough.
Lipiniski countered a software error had prevented teachers from updating grades for an entire weekend, skewing the statistics presented to the board, and the extra workload for department heads, who design the lesson plans and grade for long-term subs.
Board Member Marahi Flores said she conducted her own research into merit-based raises and found them ineffective, and said she supported the $2,000 raise.
The meeting was put into a brief recess after Cardone and a teacher who had not been called to the podium began arguing.
"There is a professional order for these meetings that we have to abide by at these meetings, and we don't when we berate people," Fearing said. "We're all going to take time to give our opinions, and I don't want to attack people when we give our opinions."
In other business, the board:
• Gave approval for a girls flag football team for Mohave High School, replacing Esports. The board lobbied significant criticism at both district administration and the school's athletics director for already forming the team and playing in a tournament without board approval.
• Approved a revision to the budget, updating the primary assessed value for properties within district boundaries from $705,827,620 with a tax rate of 1.7231, to $679,252,381 with a tax rate of 1.7261.
• Approved superintendent goals for the 2023-2024 school year. New goals included reducing administration costs, improving enrollment, improving human resources, digitalizing the onboarding process and improving contract liability.
• Approved a new usage fee schedule for the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
• Approved a conversion of trade agreements to sponsorship agreements for the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. Additionally, all new agreements must come before the board.
• Approved additional policies for the district's Student and Business Operations policies.
• Approved a field trip to Italy for the Mohave High School girls' soccer team, with the caveat female teachers be added as chaperones for the trip.
The board held an executive session to seek legal advice regarding possible litigation involving Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse vendor contract with El Guero Hotdogs & Grill. The board ultimately voted to follow legal counsel "as discussed in executive session."
