Roadside memorial

A roadside memorial has been established by friends and family of two Kingman teens who died in a single-vehicle traffic accident in April. The driver, 16-year-old Brady Shuffler, has been indicted on six felony charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, in connection with the high-speed crash.

 River City Newspapers

KINGMAN — A Mohave County grand jury has indicted a Kingman teenager on six felony charges in connection with an automobile accident in April that claimed the lives of two of his classmates at Lee Williams High School.

Brady Shuffler, 16, is being prosecuted as an adult after the grand jury last week handed down indictments on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

