BULLHEAD CITY — Chuck and Lynda Kelly moved to Bullhead City in 1976, answering a calling that brought the young couple from California to the Tri-state.
"This is no joke: We came here because God called me here," Chuck Kelly said Sunday, when he officially yielded the role of senior pastor at Calvary Church Desert Light of Bullhead City to Mike Kern at a church he and his wife founded more than 40 years ago.
"I'm pretty sure that he is the longest-serving pastor (at one church) in the area," Lynda Kelly said. "I don't know of anyone else who is close."
The Kellys technically aren't retiring; they are embarking on a new ministry, His Lamplighters, to provide "teaching, biblical counseling and encouragement at conferences, seminars, retreats, marriage ministry and other events."
Their 45-year association with the non-denominational Calvary Chapel began modestly. Shortly after moving to Bullhead City, they started attending a local church and taught a Bible study in the home of church members Richard and Elaine Schubert.
Inspired by Matthew 5:14 for the church to be "the light of the world" and be "set on a hill (that) cannot be hidden," the Kellys began a journey that saw the formal formation of Calvary Chapel of Bullhead City in 1982 — a year before Chuck's ordination as a minister and two years before the city's incorporation.
In the late 1970s, when the congregation grew too large for home-based meetings, church members rented space at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Building and began Sunday morning services there. As the congregation — and the Kellys own family — continued to grow, the church expanded with adult services in the lower level of the chamber building and children's services in the upper level.
A few years later, Calvary Chapel had outgrown that arrangement and moved to rented office space in a strip mall on Highway 95, originally taking two units but expanding to three adjacent office spaces as they became available and needed for the growing congregation.
Chuck worked in the construction trade full-time while pastoring but reduced his construction work to devote more time to the church and eventually became full-time pastor. After the church received donation of land on Newberry Drive about a half-mile east of Highway 95, the Kellys and the congregation, put in motion a plan to build a church high on the hill. Chuck noted that the site was nearly identical to the image that graced the cover of the church's weekly bulletin, designed by an artist in the church years earlier.
It took more than a decade for that vision to become a reality. The church opened Dec. 1, 2002, at its current location, more than 15 years after the property had been donated.
Chuck said his love for Bullhead City began even before the couple's arrival in 1976.
"I visited Bullhead City for the first time in 1971. I fell in love with Bullhead City."
So when the opportunity to move arose five years later, Chuck said he felt he was being called to come "home."
"My last trip moving here, coming over the hill and seeing the lights," Chuck said, citing that moment as his most vivid memory of the experience. "I said, 'Thank you, God.' I knew He had brought us home."
One of Lynda's fondest memories came from a time of crisis. Chuck suffered a serious fall in 2011 and was hospitalized with brain injuries. The prognosis wasn't favorable; it was possible that Chuck would die and probable that if he survived, he would be incapacitated.
"They didn't think he was going to make it," Lynda said. "But I remember all the people coming and praying, offering to help out in any way. The love here, it was such as sweet thing to watch."
And, she said, was crucial to Chuck's full recovery, return to the ministry and continued growth of the church.
"God's been amazing," Chuck said. "We love this community."
The community expressed a little love of its own on Sunday, feting the Kellys and their family with a luncheon reception at Optimum Center, an opportunity for members to share memories — and hugs — with the couple and support them in their new venture.
"This turnout is amazing," Chuck said as he looked over the filled Optimum gymnasium. "We are truly blessed."
