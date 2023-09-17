BULLHEAD CITY — Officials confirmed the first Arizona franchise of The Boil Daddy is coming to Bullhead City.
"We’re delighted to learn of the intentions to open a new franchise of The Boil Daddy in Bullhead City," said Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City spokesman.
The Cajun seafood boil franchise deal was initially announced in April in a Restaurant News release.
"We have confirmed that Fred Leeds has a lease with the franchisee for a significant portion of the building just north of Wells Fargo," Covert said. The building at 1751 Highway 95 is the building between Wells Fargo and Sick pizza (formerly Southern Maid).
The new franchise unit is owned by Xiao Yan Huang and Tian Fei Shi.
The franchise serves a Cajun-inspired menu featuring seafood and ingredients including shrimp, lobster, crabs, clams and mussels.
The Boil Daddy currently operates 13 locations in California and Texas and has sought to expand this year outside of the two states, with 26 total locations announced as of the end of August.
"Reviewing their website shows that The Boil Daddy is primarily based in Southern California," Covert said. "However, it has announced intentions to open franchises in West Palm Beach, Florida, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Dallas, Texas, and more. We consider ourselves in good company among the places The Boil Daddy plans to expand. Bullhead City is a great place to do business."
Jun Cho, owner and founder of The Boil Daddy told Restaurant News that he and his team are thrilled to see Arizona on the location roster.
“Expanding into Arizona is a huge milestone for our brand as we seek to become the new face of Cajun seafood boil in the U.S.," he said. "Our team is confident that our newest franchise partners will do a phenomenal job throughout the Bullhead City market."
The Arizona agreement came just weeks after two different franchise partner groups announced the purchase of six additional locations in California.
A South Korean immigrant, Cho dropped out of college to cofound his seafood delivery-focused chain in June of 2020. Cho was listed on Forbes list of 30 Under 30 for 2023, projecting $15 million in revenue in 2022 up from $5 million the previous year. Cho also plans to expand to the East Coast, opening 100 locations by year end 2023.
