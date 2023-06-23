It's a shame when a story starts out strong and ruins it all with a bad finale. The DC Extended Universe has made a habit of it.
When the superhero Flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), discovers he can go back in time, he realizes he can use his powers to save his mother's life, who died when he was a child.
Unfortunately for Allen, messing with history has completely changed the timeline — and now, he's stuck in a version of 2013 where there's no superheroes to fight off General Zod, an evil Kryponian bent on Earth's annihilation. With the help of an alternate timeline version of himself, Allen desperately looks for a way to save the day.
"The Flash" is an adaptation of the event comic "Flashpoint" (2011), which is most well-known for completely resetting the status quo of DC universe for five years.
Additionally, the filmmakers said they were inspired by "Flash of Two Worlds" (1961), which had the Silver Age Flash team up with his Golden Age counterpart.
In this story, the two Flashes are the same character played by the same actor — though they have their differences.
"It was great playing with the ways in which the two Barrys are the same and the ways in which they are completely opposite. It's kind of like a really heightened version of your annoying little brother," screenwriter Christina Hodson said. "And as an annoying little sister myself, I just loved writing those scenes, honestly."
Miller's interpretation of the original Flash is as someone who is profoundly annoying, but competent enough to offset their eccentricities.
"I've always really enjoyed him as someone who's vulnerable and lacks the self-assurance and cockiness that we generally associate with super heroism," Miller said.
Another benefit of following two Flashes is how having one very experienced Flash and a young, newly-powered Flash allows the movie to put a new twist on telling a superhero's origin story.
Their version of the younger Allen, meanwhile, is more comedic than idiosyncratic. It's strange to describe someone having good chemistry with themselves, but the dynamic works.
In addition to the Flash, the movie sees the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, who has since retired from vigilantism after Gotham solved its crime problems.
Aside from the nostalgia rush of seeing the "Batman" (1989) Batcave and hearing the iconic Danny Elfman theme whenever Batman is involved in the action, Keaton's Batman doesn't add much to the narrative.
Keaton's not bad in his return to the role, but at the same time, there's no depth to his storyline either.
Among the supporting characters, Sasha Calle is noteworthy as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. She puts in an emotive performance, which the movie fails to capitalize on until its nearly over.
Kiersey Clemons' version of Iris West suffers from much the same problem: the acting is great, but the movie doesn't use the actress effectively. The overall poor pacing keeps "The Flash" from hitting its stride, and its characters suffer as a result.
The visuals leave a lot to be desired as well.
Bringing back General Zod and his army doesn't impress; the film feels like it grabbed a bunch of elements from Zack Snyder's DCEU movies and unceremoniously dropped them on a blank, white, flat desert.
Meanwhile, good sets are wasted from poor cinematography and even the most exotic locations, such as a Siberian military base, don't feel dynamic. Even the Batcave manages to be boring after a while.
The CGI is straight terrible. Although there are exceptions, like the dual filming technique and the lightning aura surrounding Allen when he uses his powers, most of the special effects are embarrassing to watch.
The movie is strongest when it plays to its theme: the importance of moving on and letting go. It's not an original theme for a time travel narrative, it manages to hit the correct emotional beats more often than not.
Unfortunately, one of the hardest misses is its ending, which rewards its audience for watching the entire movie by making the story pointless. No spoilers, but interested viewers should leave the theater before the final courthouse scene.
On a grander scale, there have been a slew of multiverse stories coming out of the Hollywood superhero movie pipeline recently. Some are even in cinemas right now.
If "The Flash" had been released in 2018 as planned, it probably would have felt like a bridge to the movies which followed it. As it stands, it just doesn't innovate enough to elevate itself above its peers.
Casual audiences may want to give "The Flash" a pass and see the new Spiderman movie instead.
"The Flash" was released on June 16 and is currently available in cinemas.
