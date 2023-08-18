One of the least adapted chapters of “Dracula” is the “Captain’s Log”— a vignette about a ship which washes up on the shores of England, its captain strapped to the wheel and the rest of the crew is missing.
The original is a slow, suspenseful ghost story, wherein the crew disappears one by one for no apparent cause. “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” takes the same narrative and adds a little pizazz.
The film begins in Bulgaria, with the Demeter and her doomed crew taking on strange cargo: boxes full of dirt. With the promise of significant bonus pay if they make it to England fast, the Demeter embarks on its final voyage.
Despite the genre change, the story itself hasn’t changed much. The crew begin dying one by one, leading to tension, mistrust and confusion among the survivors.
There are few new characters to round out the story.
Lead character Clemens (Corey Hawkins) adds a scientific, if Victorian, approach to investigating the visceral murders.
Also new are Anna (Aisling Franciosi), a mysterious woman and Dracula victim found in one of the dirt boxes and Toby (Woody Norman), the captain’s son and ship’s cabin boy.
Also notable are the captain himself, played by Liam Cunningham, and first mate Wojchek (David Dastmalchian).
Although more action-oriented than the original, there is the innate terror of being trapped in the middle of nowhere, with no escape — which is where the film succeeds.
No movie is without its flaws, and “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” suffers from its fast pace. The characters often have barely any downtime before the next murder occurs.
The characters can also come off as frightfully stupid at times, like never considering finding and fighting Dracula in the daytime after discovering the vampiric weakness to sunlight.
However, most of the characters have at least one clear distinguishing trait, so at least it’s easy to keep track of who is who.
But what’s a monster movie without its monster?
The vampire lord, visually inspired by the Count Orklok of “Nosferatu” (1922) is depicted as a feral monster — no handsome gentleman to be found here.
The film’s vampire attacks mostly amount to Dracula jumping out of the shadows, and while uncreative, the movie knows to use Dracula sparingly. The CGI can be hit-or-miss.
For audiences hankering for a summer horror flick, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” may not keep you up at night, but it’s a fun escapade into a little-known tidbit of Dracula lore.
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” was released Aug. 11 and is currently available in cinemas.
Fred Mayson is a reporter with the Mohave Valley Daily News. He can be reached at 928-296-8507.
