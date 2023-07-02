Lost Lake Fire 2022

Wildfires are becoming commonplace throughout North America, leaving smoke-filled skies from coast to coast. This fire on the Colorado River Indian Tribe reservation near Parker in 2022 burned more than 5,000 acres along along the Colorao River in California and Arizona.

 Mohave Valley Fire Department

It was a smell that invoked a memory. Both for Emily Kuchlbauer in North Carolina and Ryan Bomba in Chicago. It was smoke from wildfires, the odor of an increasingly hot and occasionally on-fire world.

Kuchlbauer had flashbacks to the surprise of soot coating her car three years ago when she was a recent college graduate in San Diego. Bomba had deja vu from San Francisco, where the air was so thick with smoke people had to mask up. They figured they left wildfire worries behind in California, but a Canada that's burning from sea to warming sea brought one of the more visceral effects of climate change home to places that once seemed immune.

