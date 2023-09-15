BULLHEAD CITY — Not everyone fishing on the Colorado River is looking for stripers.
While the non-native hybrid is probably the most popular fish in the river, it certainly isn't the only one. A woman from North Carolina provided proof of that, according to Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, for a North Carolina woman.
"Ashley Hunt was visiting family here," Braun said. "Our visiting angler was targeting largemouth bass in the back bay using a Z-man's ned rig in the peanut butter-and-jelly color."
She caught a nice one, at 3.14 pounds and 18 1/4 inches.
"These largemouth bass are a sport fish and are usually released," Braun said. "However, they are a great eating fish."
Both the largemouth and smallmouth bass are targeted so much; that is why it is encouraged to release them. The most popular season for targeting these fish is prespawn, which is getting close."
Braun said special care should go into the catch-and-release process.
"While you practice your catch-and-release skill, try to be careful," he said. "They are a hardy fish and can take some abuse, unlike our rainbow trout, which take a little bit more care. If you see blood, it's a keeper as it will not survive."
Trout are being added to the river — there was a stocking on Thursday at Davis Camp, Community Park and Rotary Park and more will be brought in next month, when the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery is expected to resume production.
Meanwhile, stripers remain king of the river.
"I am getting reports of stripers being picked up in the Big Bend area as well as the Community Park area," Braun said. "I have even heard of a few being landed up on Lake Mohave by trolling near the power lines."
If you are having any success with stripers, trout, largemouths or anything else, let Braun know about it. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or by calling 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now," Braun said. "We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story. Now, go catch a fish."
