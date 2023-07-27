KINGMAN — A third teenager was been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting at a Bullhead City park last month.
Andres Ruiz-Solis, 17, faces charges that include attempted second-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He also is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.
Ruiz-Solis and Anthony Donnelly Kemp, 16, had hearings last week before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. but their hearings were continued to this week due to a mix-up in scheduling.
Kemp and Angel Manuel Salazar also are charged with attempted second-degree murder, drive by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.
Salazar, 15, from Bullhead City, is being held in Mohave County detention center on a $1,250,000 bond while Kemp, 16, from Golden Valley is being held on a $125,000 bond.
Ruiz-Solis is being held in county jail on a $225,000 bond.
Because of the seriousness of the crimes, prosecutors charged the three as adults despite their age.
Ruiz-Solis is also charged in a second case with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Those charges are from crimes that allegedly occurred May 12 in the 2300 block of Balboa Drive in Bullhead City.
In the drive-by shooting case, the teenagers were arrested in relation to a shooting around 10:40 p.m. June 5 near Firebird Field at Rotary Park.
According to reports from the Bullhead City Police Department, a dark-colored car drove by and the shooter fired about five shots at a group of teenagers who were in the parking lot listening to music.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and stomach. His friends took him to Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave; he was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
According to interviews, the shooter reportedly had ongoing issues with another teenager in the group at the park. The victim was not targeted nor involved in any conflicts, police reported.
