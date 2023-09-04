BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City staff and contractors will be working on the following projects throughout our city during the week of Sept. 4:
• Public Works staff will be sweeping streets and patching asphalt as needed throughout the city in preparation for the coming slurry season.
• Public Works crews will be performing storm cleanup. Residents can bring issues related to recent weather that need to be addressed to city staff by calling 928-763-9400 or by using the Bullhead City Direct app.
• T.R. Orr Inc. will continue working to expand the Bullhead Senior Campus Building. The new senior campus expansion will add 9,000 square feet of space to the building, including 7,700 square footage of indoor activity and meeting space and 1,300 square feet of covered outdoor patio space. Estimated completion is August 2024.
• A contractor will continue rehabilitating the 16-2 wastewater lift station on Clubhouse Drive, west of Highway 95. The project involves installing paneling made of Predl material to protect the well from corrosion. Once completed, the city will begin the same work at the 18-2 lift station with the expectation that the project will be completed in fall 2023.
Only flush human waste, toilet paper and grey water down the drain. All other waste products should be disposed of through other means to avoid damage to the city’s infrastructure.
Please use caution while traveling through city work zones. Obey posted signage and traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.